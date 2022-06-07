When Aishwarya Rai spoke about facing trolling for her looks, clothes: ‘Be brutally honest with yourself…’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to trolling, which might seem strange, considering how widely accomplished she is in various fields. A former beauty queen, a movie star, and now a working mother, Aishwarya has attracted criticism at every stage in her life, but in a 2018 interview, she revealed how she braves it all.

She told the Indian Express that very early on, she developed the ability to focus on the positives. Aishwarya said this some years after making her Cannes Film Festival comeback following the birth of her daughter, Aaradhya. Likewise, at this year’s Cannes, not all her looks went down well with the public. Her recent appearances, including the one at IIFA, has also been commented upon.

She said, “Even in various phases of life, there has been a negativity which is a good balance to offset the immense amount of positivity I have received at various phases of my life and whether it’s in your school life, student life, college life or joining the movies. I think I have very early in life developed the ability to focus on the positives. When you do that, and you recognized that there is just so much more, it is really easier to wash away the natural pain that every human being experiences, even with the slightest negativity. We are all human. We all go through the sting, but the truth is that only we can develop the ability for ourselves to try and withstand that or negate it or brush it aside or take it on your chin.”

She added, “It is really about your perspective and your outlook, and I know that it is easier said than done for many and immensely tough for many, and that’s why I probably keep like a mantra going on that we have to be our own best friend. By that I mean, brutally honest with yourself and in doing so, we can self-help. We can self-heal and we can face and hold on to our own sense of self.”

Like her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya appears to take criticism in her stride. Abhishek has made a name for himself for candidly responding to trolls on social media, and has said in several interviews that it is healthy to laugh at yourself. Although, he made it clear that Aaradhya and his family are off-limits.

Aishwarya has been rather selective about her film roles in recent years. Her last big screen project was 2018’s Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will return to acting later this year, with director Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan.