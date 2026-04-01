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When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed why Jodhaa Akbar remains her ‘most unique’ experience — a wedding and an award
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2009 Star Screen Awards, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared that Jodhaa Akbar holds a deeply special place in her life.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2009 Screen Awards. The 15th Annual Screen Awards celebrated the best films of 2008, with Jodhaa Akbar emerging as the dominant winner.
Hrithik Roshan took home the Best Actor award, while Ashutosh Gowariker shared the Best Director honor with Neeraj Pandey for A Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Best Actor – Female (Popular Choice) for her performance in Jodhaa Akbar.
John Abraham took to the stage to present the award.
John began by saying, “Hi, I am here to present the 15th Star Screen Award for Best Actor – Female (Popular Choice), and the award goes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Jodhaa Akbar.”
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Screen Award for Best Female Debut in 1998 for her performance in the Bollywood film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997). As the actor took the stage, she mentioned, “Well, thank you, Screen. This is really, really special because you are the people who gave me my first newcomer award. And it’s truly special to be recognised for a film that is so close to my heart.”
Aishwarya, who married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, revealed that the wedding took place during the filming of Jodhaa Akbar.
Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s clip from Screen Awards 2009:
“It holds a very special place in my life, because personally, it was during the course of this film that I got married—and that is by far the most unique experience for an actor,” shared Aishwarya.
She went on to thank Jodhaa Akbar’s cast and crew, and said, “Ashutosh, Ronnie, Hrithik, all the actors in the film, all the technicians, every unit hand, every assistant director, the designers, the DOP—this is yours. I do accept this award, but it truly belongs to the entire team. Thank you so much. We have a classic in our hands, and that dream would not have been realized without the passion of the whole team. So this is for all of you.”
Aishwarya concluded by saying, “And thanks to the audience—we, as members of cinema, flourish because of you. The viewers’ choice is very, very precious to us. Thank you for your vote. Thank you.”
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