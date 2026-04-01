When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed why Jodhaa Akbar remains her ‘most unique’ experience — a wedding and an award

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2009 Screen Awards. The 15th Annual Screen Awards celebrated the best films of 2008, with Jodhaa Akbar emerging as the dominant winner.

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Hrithik Roshan took home the Best Actor award, while Ashutosh Gowariker shared the Best Director honor with Neeraj Pandey for A Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Best Actor – Female (Popular Choice) for her performance in Jodhaa Akbar.

John Abraham took to the stage to present the award.

John began by saying, “Hi, I am here to present the 15th Star Screen Award for Best Actor – Female (Popular Choice), and the award goes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Jodhaa Akbar.”