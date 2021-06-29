When Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone danced and hugged at Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities, watch

2018 was the year of weddings. We saw Bollywood’s bigwigs burning the dance floors at several receptions, be it Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s party that went on till 5 am, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s bash, or the grand Ambani parties. Innumerable videos went viral at the time, and a favourite being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone dancing at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities.

In one video, after they finish dancing, they share a sweet hug too. Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh can be spotted dancing near them.

Both the stars looked gorgeous as ever, and Deepika was dressed in a red designer saree, paired with a halter neck blouse. Aishwarya was dressed in a pink kurta and sharara Another video that went viral, was of Aishwarya dancing with Abhishek to the songs from their film Guru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage ✨ (@deepikapadukone_army)

Later, Aishwarya spoke about these videos to Filmfare. She said that the incident was meant to be rather discreet, and before she knew it, the videos had gone viral on the internet. “It was all meant to be discreet; we were like in our own world and suddenly all these videos are flying all over the internet. All those who know me personally and many do in our fraternity as well, I am very easy; I might choose my days and with my close friends from college, with family and friends… But the good part of having a real good time with me is about actually being in the moment and enjoying it; it is not about just partying for the sake of it or about ‘let’s hang’. I can’t do it all the time because it’s real. It’s real with me when I do and yeah, we had a great time (which is now evident),” Aishwarya had said.