scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

When Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone danced and hugged at Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities, watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were spotted having a blast at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in 2018.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 8:45:50 am
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone had a ball at Isha Ambani's weddingAishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone had a ball at Isha Ambani's wedding (Photo: Instagram/ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone)

2018 was the year of weddings. We saw Bollywood’s bigwigs burning the dance floors at several receptions, be it Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s party that went on till 5 am, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s bash, or the grand Ambani parties. Innumerable videos went viral at the time, and a favourite being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone dancing at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities.

In one video, after they finish dancing, they share a sweet hug too. Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh can be spotted dancing near them.

Both the stars looked gorgeous as ever, and Deepika was dressed in a red designer saree, paired with a halter neck blouse. Aishwarya was dressed in a pink kurta and sharara  Another video that went viral, was of Aishwarya dancing with Abhishek to the songs from their film Guru.

Later, Aishwarya spoke about these videos to Filmfare. She said that the incident was meant to be rather discreet, and before she knew it, the videos had gone viral on the internet. “It was all meant to be discreet; we were like in our own world and suddenly all these videos are flying all over the internet. All those who know me personally and many do in our fraternity as well, I am very easy; I might choose my days and with my close friends from college, with family and friends… But the good part of having a real good time with me is about actually being in the moment and enjoying it; it is not about just partying for the sake of it or about ‘let’s hang’. I can’t do it all the time because it’s real. It’s real with me when I do and yeah, we had a great time (which is now evident),” Aishwarya had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood: 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X