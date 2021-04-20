scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
When Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan told Oprah Winfrey why they chose to live with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya

On Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 14th wedding anniversary, here's what the couple told Oprah Winfrey about their big fat wedding and the decision to live with his parents, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 11:24:39 am
abhishek aishwarya anniversaryAbhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on April 20, 2007. (Express Archive photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary today. On their special day, we revisit what the Bollywood couple said about their extravagant wedding which took place in Mumbai on April 20, 2007, as they sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2009.

Oprah showed the couple video footage of their wedding day from outside Prateeksha (the Bachchan home in Juhu, Mumbai) where a large number of people were gathered just to get a glimpse of the bride and the groom. She described how an Indian wedding is an extravagant affair with the festivities continuing for a few days. Abhishek elaborated, “Our weddings go on for a week or 10 days with different rituals taking place in mornings and evenings. Then we take seven rounds around the ceremonial fire and take seven vows.” Hearing this an amazed Oprah quipped, “It would be hard to get divorced after that.” But Aishwarya was quick to respond, “We don’t even try and entertain the thought.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, wedding ceremony, bollywood wedding, indian express Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who first met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Prateeksha. (Source: Express Archive)

Oprah also quizzed the couple about how it is to live with your family after marriage and how does it work. While Aishwarya waited for Abhishek to answer that, the actor, at his witty best, asked the host, “Do you live with your family? How does that work?” His response leaves the audience amused and Aishwarya also looked impressed with her husband’s clever reply. But she answered Oprah’s question saying, “It’s normal and natural to us.”

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 14 years of togetherness today. (Express archive photo)

Abhishek added, “My father lived with his parents. I live with my parents.” Oprah further asked, “Does that mean you have your meals together or you are in one corner of the house and your parents in another?” The Big Bull actor shared, “My mother has one rule, if we are in the city, we have to have one meal of the day together.”

aishwarya abhishek anniversary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are parents to daughter Aaradhya. (Express Archive Photo) abhishek aishwarya photos Abhishekh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have starred in seven films together. (Express Archive Photo) abhishek aishwarya movies Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of their film Raavan. (Express Archive Photo) abhishek aishwarya first movie Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. (Express Archive Photo)
Oprah had also asked Abhishek how he popped the question to Aishwarya. “I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, it would be nice if I was together with her, married. So, I took her to the very same balcony and asked her to marry me,” Abhishek said as Aishwarya added, “It was very sweet. It was very real at the same time.”

