When Aditya Narayan shared the screen with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as a child actor

Aditya Narayan is known for his voice and enthusiastic hosting skills but way before he came on our television screens every weekend, Aditya was the famed child actor in the 90s who shared screen space with the likes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Millennials might remember this faintly but for Gen Z, this could sound like new information so if you are just discovering that your favourite television host who sings like a dream was a mainstay in many 90s hits, you are in for a treat.

Aditya first came to the spotlight in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela where he appeared on the screen for a few seconds but his screen presence left an impact. He also sang his own lines here. In the song “Ho Jaa Rangeela Re”, Aditya appears in the middle as he sings “Yaaron mere paas toh aao, meri mushkil door bhagao…” Though a short appearance, it looked quite adorable at the time.

Aditya Narayan in the song Rangeela Re. Aditya Narayan in the song Rangeela Re.

Aditya then came to the spotlight when he appeared in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 1997 film Pardes. He played Potla in the film and had some really fun and witty one-liners in the first half of the film.

In Pardes, Aditya was a part of the Sim Sim Pola Pola gang of kids. In Pardes, Aditya was a part of the Sim Sim Pola Pola gang of kids.

But it was the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, starring Salman Khan, that pushed him onto the main stage. Here, he played the role of Kabir. His character is shown to be the illegitimate son of Salman’s Sooraj. The story revolved around Kabir’s existence creating waves in Sooraj’s life as tries to iron things out with his new girlfriend, played by Twinkle Khanna, whilst also being a responsible father.

Aditya Narayan had a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Aditya Narayan had a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

Aditya’s emotional performance here impressed many and the film was a huge hit. He even earned a couple of acting nominations in the Supporting Actor category for this one.

Soon after, Aditya sang the song that became the anthem of 90s kids. The song “Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke” from the film Masoom became an instant hit and made Aditya a star, even though he did not act in the film. The film did not make much of a mark but the song is still remembered.

After Masoom, Aditya wasn’t seen on the screen much but his voice was often heard in songs like “Chupdi Chachi” from Chachi 420, “Mujhe Maaf Karna” from Biwi No 1 among many other tracks.