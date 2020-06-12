When Abhishek Bachchan was asked to leave the set of Pukar

Abhishek Bachchan shared a fun anecdote on Instagram involving his “childhood best friend” Goldie Behl. (Photo: Goldie Behl/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan shared a fun anecdote on Instagram involving his “childhood best friend” Goldie Behl. (Photo: Goldie Behl/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday took to Instagram to reveal how he, along with his longtime friend, director Goldie Behl, was asked to leave the sets of Bollywood film Pukar (1983). Directed by Ramesh Behl, the movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman and Tina Munim.

In the caption of his latest video, Abhishek mentioned how he and Goldie were thrown out of the film’s set because they broke some props. The actor added that the incident prompted the two childhood friends to make their first film together.

“Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl ‘s father (the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead,” the caption read.

He added, “During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel.”

Goldie Behl made his directorial debut in 2001 with Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

