When Abhishek Bachchan revealed he took Aishwarya Rai to Disneyland on honeymoon: ‘She posed with Mickey Mouse’

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo, who got married in 2007, have a daughter named Aaradhya, who was born in 2012. Their love story is a favourite among their fans, and many are waiting for the couple to create magic again on screen. Their romance flourished during the filming of Guru, and the proposal took place on a ‘freezing New York balcony’ using one of the prop rings from their film Guru. Speaking about it Aishwarya had once said, “He went on his knees, it looked like a Hollywood scene to me. I was overwhelmed instantly and said yes!”

In an old interview for Vogue, Abhishek and Aishwarya had spoken about their relationship. About the most romantic thing they had done for each other, Abhishek advised men to not go for the conventional candlelight dinner romance. “So this is for men everywhere—don’t believe that bit about a candlelight dinner on the beach being the most romantic thing in the world. I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there’s sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I’m here to tell you guys, just don’t do it.” He added that he and Aishwarya just ‘spent nights talking’

Abhishek said, “I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We’ve actually spent entire nights just talking. I think that’s the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share and listen.”

Speaking about their honeymoon, Abhishek said that he took her to Disneyland. “On our honeymoon, I took Ash to Disneyland! There she was, posing with Mickey and Minnie, wanting to jump into the parade! We can be irresponsible too, we can enjoy each other.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was expected to come together for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun but the film has now been shelved.