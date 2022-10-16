When Abhishek Bachchan regretted becoming an actor, told dad Amitabh Bachchan he made a mistake: ‘I was thrown out of movies…’

Throughout his career spanning more than 21 years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan has experienced his fair share of setbacks, hardships and failures, along with hits and success. The actor, who is enjoying his sojourn on OTT, had earlier recalled being thrown out and replaced in movies, which made him question his decision of becoming an actor.

On the talk show Oye It’s Friday, hosted by Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek had revealed, “When Mani Ratnam offered me Yuva, my films were not working at the box-office. As an actor I was literally finished, I had no work. I was getting thrown out of films. After two days of shooting, I was told that the film was stalled and then I would get to know that they were shooting with someone else. We start losing confidence because on a weekly basis I was told ‘aapko acting nahi aati’ (You don’t know acting).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The actor was so distressed that he consulted his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan about the same. He said, “One night I was thinking about what went wrong, ‘maine kya galat kiya hai’. I went to dad (Amitabh Bachchan) and told him, ‘Maine galti kardiya, mujhe actor nai banna chaiye tha (I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have been an actor)’.”

However, Amitabh tried to restore his confidence and said, “Don’t ever talk like this. I have not brought you up to accept defeat. Keep at it you are improving, I will tell you if you are not doing good”

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Abhishek then recalled getting a call from Mani Ratnam at this point, who wanted to meet him to discuss a film. The actor, who thought that the call was for some post-production meet, said that he was shocked when Mani offered him Yuva. He said that Mani directed him at a time when he was down and also said that he is always indebted to him, he added, “By the grace of god, for the first time I got a good review.”