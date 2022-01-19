When Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding left Ram Gopal Varma disturbed, Shatrughan Sinha returned card

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. However, the event was private and only a select few from Bollywood were invited, much to the chagrin of many. Amitabh Bachchan had sent out a wedding announcement of sorts, seeking blessings from his industry friends and colleagues. While many accepted it, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha returned the card.

In 2010, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wedding in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, with Aishwarya Rai. He explained that his family didn’t want to make it a grand affair as it didn’t seem right at that time. “People are forgetting a major reason why our family wanted to keep it intimate. I had an ailing grandmother in hospital and my father said, ‘You know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a good celebration’. Did I want to invite? Did her family want to invite the whole world? Yes. Our parents, altogether, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody.”

Abhishek added, “Everybody was okay with that, except for one person, and that was Shatrughan Sinha. He returned the card and it is fine. You can’t please everyone. He’s a senior person and he is entitled to his opinion. If he hasn’t managed to see it, and has some fault, we are sorry for that. Very truly sorry, as the intention was not to hurt anyone.”

Aishwarya added, “It was the happiest moment in our lives, and there was a genuine reason [why we could not invite everyone].” Abhishek also told Karan Johar, who was the choreographer for the wedding, “You bust a few myths with that wedding. I remember the wedding ceremony had just gotten over, and I saw a very forlorn Ram Gopal Varma sitting and twirling his moustache. He looked very disturbed. He said, ‘You know, I’ve realised, Karan is right, and I am wrong. Every function is like a Karan Johar film.” Karan Johar took a few pot-shots at Ram Gopal Varma after that and Abhishek staunchly defended him, “Don’t be mean to Ramu, I’ve done three films with him!”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2012.