When Aamir Khan’s Lagaan cast played a real cricket match and the British won easily

When Lagaan released nearly 25 years ago, the buzz around the film was unprecedented. The sports drama clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and what followed was one of Bollywood’s most memorable box-office battles, with both films emerging as massive successes. Lagaan’s unique blend of cricket, patriotism and emotion struck a chord with audiences. The climax, where the villagers of Champaner defeat the British in a high-stakes cricket match against all odds, drew thunderous applause, whistles and cheers in theatres across the country. But while Indian audiences celebrated the ending, the British actors playing the colonial team reportedly weren’t too thrilled—largely because many of them were accomplished cricketers in real life.

When British actors were unhappy with Lagaan climax

In his book The Spirit of Lagaan, production executive Satyajit Bhatkal revealed that the off-screen rivalry between the Indian and British cast became very real during the shoot. “The script forces the Brits to lose and they know there isn’t a thing they can do about it. This has injured their vanity. Now they want revenge—off screen,” Bhatkal wrote.

According to him, the British actors had repeatedly demanded a real cricket match throughout the shoot of Lagaan. However, the production team kept postponing it due to concerns about exposing cast members to extreme heat and exhaustion after weeks of filming under the harsh Gujarat sun.

As shooting for the cricket sequences neared completion, the much-anticipated “grudge match” was finally organised. Aamir Khan assembled a team comprising actors, technicians, lightmen and members of the art department. The British side featured several actors who portrayed the colonial cricketers in the film.

The British team was initially short on players because of injuries and illness, forcing the Indian side to lend them Aditya Lakhia, who played Kachra in the film. The decision prompted playful cries of “traitor, traitor” from the Indian camp. “When captains Aamir and Chris England (who played the menacing fast bowler Yardley in the movie) go out for the toss, the atmosphere is electric. It could well be England versus India,” Bhatkal recalled.

The match, played on March 26, 2000, became a major event on set. Complete with live commentary, a scoreboard and enthusiastic spectators, it felt like a genuine international fixture. Unfortunately for Team India, the result was far less dramatic than the film’s climax. “The Brits are regular club players, some have even played at the county level, whereas the Indians are novices at best,” Bhatkal wrote.

The British side comfortably won the match. However, in a display of sportsmanship, the Indian team reportedly gave them a standing ovation. According to Bhatkal, the day-long contest ultimately helped strengthen friendships between the Indian and foreign cast members during the gruelling seven-month shoot near Bhuj.

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Cricket was not the only game

Cricket wasn’t the only sport keeping the cast entertained. Members of the Lagaan team also participated in a table tennis tournament organised by British actor Barry Hart. The competition ran for two weeks and featured 16 doubles teams, each consisting of one Indian and one British participant. Every night after filming wrapped, cast and crew members gathered to watch the matches and cheer on their colleagues.

The final saw Aditya Lakhia and Chris England face off against Aamir Khan and Charlotte, one of the British actors. Lakhia’s experience as a state-level table tennis player from Gujarat proved decisive, helping his team secure victory.

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Away from the sporting contests, another activity became hugely popular among the cast—late-night card games. The pastime was introduced by actor Rajendra Gupta, who played the village headman. According to Bhatkal, cast members would gather after shooting and continue playing cards well into the night. The group jokingly named itself the Lagaan Playing Cards Club or LPCC.

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When Lagaan became the most expensive film

At the time of its release, Lagaan was regarded as one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made, with a reported budget of Rs 25 crore. It also marked Aamir Khan’s debut as a producer, a gamble that paid off spectacularly. Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who played Arjan in the film, later recalled the extraordinary scale of the production.

“The production management was exceptionally good. The film wouldn’t have been a success without it. They had all kinds of food—any cuisine you wanted, any juice you wanted. Even the foreign artists were eating Indian food. There was a huge continental spread for them, but they all flocked to the Indian section,” he told Friday Talkies.

He added, “The arrangements were of international standards. The moment we stepped out in the morning, there would be a lavish breakfast spread waiting for us. You could eat and drink as much as you wanted. Nobody stopped you.”

Mishra contrasted the experience with many other productions.

“Other production houses keep an eye on even things as small as Bisleri water bottles. They’re worried about who is using what. On Lagaan, it was the opposite. Everyone was instructed to drink only Bisleri water. They were extremely careful about the cast and crew’s health because any illness could halt the entire shoot. People were even washing their hair with Bisleri water,” he recalled.

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When the shooting period extended

The shoot was initially expected to conclude in May but eventually extended by another month. Yet, according to Mishra, nobody complained. “Aamir called a meeting and informed us that the shoot wouldn’t finish in May as planned and would continue until June. Not a single person objected. Everybody’s contract was extended,” he said.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by and starring Aamir Khan, Lagaan told the story of a group of villagers who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket in order to avoid paying an oppressive land tax. The film also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajendra Gupta.

The film received widespread critical acclaim and earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category, becoming one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated achievements.

Featuring an iconic soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, with songs such as “Ghanan Ghanan”, “Mitwa”, “Radha Kaise Na Jale” and “O Rey Chhori”, Lagaan continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the film is being re-released in theatres from June 12 to June 14, giving fans another chance to relive the magic on the big screen.