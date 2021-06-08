When Aamir Khan and Shekhar Kapur collaborated on a ‘sci-fi fantasy movie like Mr India’

A throwback video from the sets of Shekhar Kapur’s unfinished film Time Machine is making the rounds on the internet. The film featured actors Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha in pivotal roles. The stars shot for the movie in 1992, but it did not see the light of day due to budget constraints.

In the video, a young Aamir is seen enacting a scene with Shekhar giving directions. Talking about the film, the actor says, “It is a sci-fi fantasy movie like Mr India. It is an entertaining film with new and interesting sequences. The plot of the film is emotional. I am quite excited about this film.” He also shared that Naseeruddin and Rekha will be playing the role of his parents in the film.

Film producer Suresh Malhotra said the concept of Time Machine was approved by Shekhar Kapur and Aamir Khan. It was a dream project for Shekhar, and Aamir also wanted to explore the subject. Divulging details about the plot of Time Machine, Shekhar added, “Time Machine is the story of an orphan who wants to know about his parents. So, a scientist makes a machine for him through which he can travel in time and meet his parents. I planned to make it like a musical and make it a mix of the music of the 60s and the 90s.” The music composer duo Lakshmikant-Pyarelal was signed for the film.

After Time Machine was shelved in 1992, Shekhar Kapur even thought about reviving it with a new star cast, but there hasn’t been any word on it from the filmmaker. Last year, actor Gulshan Grover had posted a black and white photo of himself with Aamir Khan from the set of Time Machine. He captioned the picture, “Aamir Khan @_aamirkhan and me in an unfinished Film #TimeMachine , directed by @Shekharkapur. Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the leading lady.”

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump.