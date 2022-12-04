When Aamir Khan wanted to assist Shekhar Kapur in Mr India, got rejected by Satish Kaushik for coming to the interview in a car: ‘Wo gaadi meri nahi thi…’

Actor Aamir Khan made his acting debut as an adult with 1984 film Holi and his next film, as a male lead, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, became a blockbuster, launching him as the actor that he is known today. However, before taking on acting, Aamir, who hails from a family of producers, revealed that he actually wanted to assist filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was at that time working on his film Mr. India, but was rejected by film’s chief assistant director and actor Satish Kaushik.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir said that while he wanted to learn from Shekhar by becoming his first AD, Satish later revealed that he was not selected because he came for the interview in a car. The actor said that while his family was still discussing about letting Aamir enter the film industry, he had already made up his mind and gone to meet Shekhar, who was making the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr. India at that time.

“I had gone and met Shekhar Kapur because he was one of my favourite directors. So I told him that I want to work with you as an assistant. At that time, Satish Kaushik was his chief assistant director. I had a meeting and showed my paperwork on what I do, kitna kuch aata hai and wo bohot impress hue the paperwork se because uss time industry mein koi paperwork karta hi nahi tha. Na Satish karta tha.” (At that time, no one did paperwork. Satish also didn’t do it).

The actor continued, “So, they were very impressed because I was very meticulous about my paperwork and no one had taught me, I am self taught person. I think I must be one of the best first AD in the country, even now. I am a very good first AD, much better than an actor. I am fantastic at controlling set and planning ahead but I didn’t get the job.”

Revealing the reason, a shocked Aamir said, “Later Satish told me that tu jab aaya tha mujhse milne meeting ke liye, to tu gaadi chala ke aaya tha and mere paas gaadi nahi thi. To mujhe laga main jis junior ko hire karunga, uske paas gaadi hai. (When you had come for a meeting with me, you came in a car and I didn’t have a car. So, I felt that the junior who I will hire has a car!).”

However, Aamir clarified to Satish, who also played the role of Calendar in Mr. India that he didn’t own the car and was merely given the car to drive that day because he was running errands for someone else.

“I told Satish ki main zindagi bhar buses, trains mein ghooma hun aur paidal gaya hun. Wo gaadi meri nahi hai, main kaam se laaya tha. Kisi ko kuch kaam tha to mujhe bola gaya tha ki gaadi le jaao aur ye kaam kar ke aao, to wo gaadi main driver ki tarah chala raha tha bhai. Aur kyunki main tujhse mil raha tha to main gaadi mein tha. Par mere paas gaadi nahi thi. To usne mujhe Mr. India mein assistant nahi liya yaar. Can you believe this!” Aamir said. (I told Satish that I have traveled in buses, trains and on foot all my life. That car was not mine and I was rented the vehicle for some work. I was using the car as a driver and because I was meeting you that day, I just happened to be driving that car.)

On the work front, Aamir Khan announced that he will be taking a break from acting projects. He will soon be seen in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.