When Aamir Khan stuck Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on autos, requested everyone to see the film. Watch throwback interview

Aamir Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today. The actor has been in the film industry for over three decades. On his special day, we revisited an old interview of Aamir where he shared about his early days in the industry, his life before he became an actor, and more.

This flashback video was shot just after his first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released, and before his 1989 film Raakh came out. The video starts with the actor being asked about his life before entering the film industry. Aamir smiled and shared, “Before films, I was a student. I took commerce in NM college for my 11th and 12th.”

Aamir then added, “I entered the film industry as an assistant director. I worked with my uncle Nasir Hussain for three years in two films Manzil Manzil and Zabardast.”

In the video, Aamir paused before answering questions. This will later become one of his signature styles.

Remembering his college days, Aamir shared that he was mostly asked to stay outside his classroom for coming late. “Mai college me class ke andar kaam and bahar jyada rehta tha, usually mai late pahuchta tha and class shuru ho jata tha. Phir kahin ghumne chale jate the Linking Road, Juhu, kahin bhi, doston k sath (In college, I used to stay outside more than inside. Usually I would come late after classes started. Then my friends and I would visit Linking Road, Juhu).”

See Aamir Khan’s old interview video here:

Recalling his time before the release of his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan shared that he was quite scared about the film’s outcome. It marked the onset of Aamir’s journey as a leading man in films.

A still from Aamir Khan’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. (Photo: Express Archive) A still from Aamir Khan’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. (Photo: Express Archive)

Aamir shared that he used to ask his friends to watch the film. He went on to say that he would mention the film to everyone he met. Aamir also shared that he along with his QSQT director Mansoor Khan, co-stars Rajendranath Zutshi and a few others went on the streets of Mumbai to stick posters on the auto rickshaws. In the video, Aamir also talked about Raakh and his role in it.

Aamir’s performance in Raakh earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category. (Photo: Express Archive) Aamir’s performance in Raakh earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category. (Photo: Express Archive)

Aamir revealed how he secretly married his first wife Reena Dutta even before the release of his film Qayamat Se Qayamat. Even after his family members came to know about it, they suggested keeping it hidden till the release of his debut film. They feared that the audience might not accept a married man as a leading hero in a film.

Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Duut seen in the “Papa Kehte Hain” song. Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Duut seen in the “Papa Kehte Hain” song.

The video captured Aamir’s old days. Over the years, Aamir experimented a lot with his looks and role, earning the title of Mr Perfectionist by fans and critics.

We wish the ace actor a Happy Birthday!