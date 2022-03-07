When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan ‘rude, inconsiderate’, revealed they patched up years later: ‘I was at my lowest…’

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan raised a storm on screen in the cult classic Andaz Apna Apnawith their bromance, but the truth is that they were not on talking terms when the film was being shot. In fact, Aamir later revealed that he wanted to ‘stay away’ from Salman after the experience. However, they patched up when Aamir was going through his divorce with Reena Dutta.

In 2013, Aamir said on Koffee with Karan, “In Andaz Apna Apna, I had a very bad experience of working with Salman. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him, I just wanted to stay away from him.” However, it was during his divorce with Reena Dutta, when Salman came to check on him. Aamir divorced Reena in 2004, and later married Kiran Rao. However, the couple announced their separation last year.

He said, “Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown.” Since then, the two Khans have often rooted for each other’s work, and continue to praise each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Azerbaijan (@aamir.khan_azerbaijan)

While Aamir awaits the release of Lal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor, Salman has Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in the pipeline. The film, which is the third installment of the Tiger franchise, will release on April 21, this year, and sees Salman and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya.