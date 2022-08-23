When Aamir Khan had a cheeky response to Amitabh Bachchan’s criticism of Delhi Belly’s ‘DK Bose’ song: ‘When seniors reprimand you…’

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will forever be bound by their association with Thugs of Hindostan — one of Hindi cinema’s most high-profile bombs — but once upon a time, they were divided on the use of expletives in films. The incident happened in 2011, ahead of the release of Delhi Belly, an A-rated film produced (and featuring a cameo appearance) by Aamir.
The film had run into its fair share of trouble in the days and weeks leading up to its release, mostly because of its raunchy subject matter. Delhi Belly clashed at the box office against Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, starring Amitabh Bachchan.
In the run-up to Delhi Belly’s release, the song “Bhaag D.K. Bose, Aandhi Aayi” had generated significant controversy for its double-entendre meaning. Amitabh was asked about the song during the publicity tour of Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, and he’d said that he was personally not a fan of swear words in films. He’d told Zoom, “I’ve heard it, I don’t want to comment on it, it may be misconstrued. I don’t like using expletives because I feel embarrassed about it.”
Aamir seemingly responded to Amitabh’s comments in a press interaction. He said in Hindi, “You see, when your senior reprimands you, and points out your mistakes and tells you right from wrong, all you can do is…” and proceeded to sing the controversial lyrics of the song “Bhaag D.K. Bose, Aandhi Aayi”.” “I am running away,” he said, as the crowd laughed.
Subscriber Only Stories
Amitabh had also taken to his blog, and writing about the box office clash, had declared Delhi Belly to be the bigger film, implying that Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’s performance should not be compared to it. “They have spent Rs 35 crore on their film. That would show the intensity of their investment. They would have to do a very large business to recover their money and they will — looking at the past record and the present standing that they have
Amitabh’s prediction was correct. Delhi Belly was a box office hit, and is now regarded as a cult classic of Hindi cinema, while Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap has been mostly forgotten. Both actors, however, are experiencing difficult times commercially, with back-to-back flops.
Top News
Latest News
AIADMK leadership issue: Hearing on EPS’ appeals adjourned to Aug 25
Can there truly be a ‘happy’ marriage?
Interview: ‘Growth of Bravia’s OLED segment has been phenomenal,’ Sony India MD
Delhi: Dwarka police arrest man for cyberstalking woman
Supreme Court says debate on ‘freebie’ issue important for country’s welfare
On attaining puberty, Muslim girl can marry without parents’ consent: Delhi High Court
Haddi motion poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui transforms into a femme fatale. Watch
Maha govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents due to COVID-19
BTS’ RM shows a different side to himself in new ‘Entirety’ photos, emotional ARMY calls him ‘so real and raw’
Bengaluru woman kills 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide
India remain static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings
Dogs, drones brought in but leopard remains elusive in Karnataka’s Belagavi, schools switch to online classes
Mumbai: Man tries to self-immolate outside Vidhan Bhavan over unresolved property dispute
Cornell University signs agreement with O.P. Jindal Global University to build global hub in India
UNSC meeting: India cautions against ‘double standards’ on certain issues