When Aamir Khan had a cheeky response to Amitabh Bachchan’s criticism of Delhi Belly’s ‘DK Bose’ song: ‘When seniors reprimand you…’

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will forever be bound by their association with Thugs of Hindostan — one of Hindi cinema’s most high-profile bombs — but once upon a time, they were divided on the use of expletives in films. The incident happened in 2011, ahead of the release of Delhi Belly, an A-rated film produced (and featuring a cameo appearance) by Aamir.

The film had run into its fair share of trouble in the days and weeks leading up to its release, mostly because of its raunchy subject matter. Delhi Belly clashed at the box office against Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

In the run-up to Delhi Belly’s release, the song “Bhaag D.K. Bose, Aandhi Aayi” had generated significant controversy for its double-entendre meaning. Amitabh was asked about the song during the publicity tour of Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, and he’d said that he was personally not a fan of swear words in films. He’d told Zoom, “I’ve heard it, I don’t want to comment on it, it may be misconstrued. I don’t like using expletives because I feel embarrassed about it.”

Aamir seemingly responded to Amitabh’s comments in a press interaction. He said in Hindi, “You see, when your senior reprimands you, and points out your mistakes and tells you right from wrong, all you can do is…” and proceeded to sing the controversial lyrics of the song “Bhaag D.K. Bose, Aandhi Aayi”.” “I am running away,” he said, as the crowd laughed.

Amitabh had also taken to his blog, and writing about the box office clash, had declared Delhi Belly to be the bigger film, implying that Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’s performance should not be compared to it. “They have spent Rs 35 crore on their film. That would show the intensity of their investment. They would have to do a very large business to recover their money and they will — looking at the past record and the present standing that they have

Amitabh’s prediction was correct. Delhi Belly was a box office hit, and is now regarded as a cult classic of Hindi cinema, while Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap has been mostly forgotten. Both actors, however, are experiencing difficult times commercially, with back-to-back flops.