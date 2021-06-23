When Aamir Khan made Arijit Singh sing his favourite song

Singer Arijit Singh has a massive fan following. And among his many fans is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who never misses a chance to catch Arijit’s live performance.

Recently, Aamir participated in a Covid-19 fundraiser where he played a 30 minutes chess game with world champion and Indian grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. In between the game, Aamir got to listen to his favourite singer Arijit. He requested him to sing his favourite song – the title track of Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

As Arijit Singh was about to leave the event, Aamir Khan told him he can’t leave without singing a line or two. The singer agreed to the Dangal actor’s request and asked, “What do you want me to sing?” Aamir replied, “You know what is my favourite song.” While Arijit got his guitar, Aamir told the host of the event, “He is such an amazing singer yaar. I have seen him live so many times and each time he blows my mind. Every time he is there, I just leave everything and sit in front of the stage because you never know when will you get to hear him live again.”

When Arijit started singing Pritam’s composition, Aamir was mesmerised and even joined him in the performance.

Arijit Singh has earlier sung the song “Naina” for Aamir Khan’s superhit film Dangal.