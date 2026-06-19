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When Aamir Khan almost ‘slapped’ Twinkle Khanna for thinking about Akshay Kumar on set
In an old interview, Twinkle Khanna revealed that she was almost 'slapped' by Aamir Khan for thinking about her husband Akshay Kumar on a film's set.
Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna have worked together in only one film, Mela (2000). At the book launch event of Twinkle’s Mrs Funnybones in 2015, the actor-turned-author revealed that Aamir almost ‘slapped’ her for thinking about her husband Akshay Kumar on the sets of Mela.
During the event, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aamir, “What has your experience been with her? Did you ever think she was a good actress?” While the actor was thinking about his answer, Twinkle intervened and said, “No, no. Once he asked me, ‘What are you doing? Why are you behaving like this? You are not even focussing on work.’ I said, ‘I am thinking about Akshay.’ He almost slapped me. I still remember we were somewhere outdoors.”
Aamir asked, “Did I? No,” and Twinkle instantly replied, “Yeah.” He then said, “I won’t have reacted that way.” “Yeah, you just made a face,” Twinkle responded. When Karan asked if Aamir thought of Twinkle as a good actor, he shared, “I thought she was fantastic. All of us have different abilities, I mean that. And Twinkle is really talented in some of the most amazing activities like insulting people. She is an expert in insulting people. All through my life, since I have known her, she has just constantly insulted me.”
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Aamir Khan was ‘crying’ behind a rock
During the same event, Twinkle Khanna also revealed how she once caught Aamir Khan ‘crying’ behind a rock when their film Mela’s director Dharmesh Darshan didn’t listen to his suggestion during the shoot. “He had gone to the director to explain his shot, but he didn’t listen. Now this is Aamir, who is very serious about his work, so he was heartbroken. I found him sitting behind a massive rock and crying!” she said.
Aamir made an awkward face and added, “Look at what she is doing! But it was amazing working with her, because I discovered that behind this bimbet exterior, there was a sharp person who had a great intellect and sense of humour. She was extremely perceptive of human behaviour and relationships, which I found quite fascinating.”
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