When Aamir Khan almost ‘slapped’ Twinkle Khanna for thinking about Akshay Kumar on set

Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna have worked together in only one film, Mela (2000). At the book launch event of Twinkle’s Mrs Funnybones in 2015, the actor-turned-author revealed that Aamir almost ‘slapped’ her for thinking about her husband Akshay Kumar on the sets of Mela.

During the event, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aamir, “What has your experience been with her? Did you ever think she was a good actress?” While the actor was thinking about his answer, Twinkle intervened and said, “No, no. Once he asked me, ‘What are you doing? Why are you behaving like this? You are not even focussing on work.’ I said, ‘I am thinking about Akshay.’ He almost slapped me. I still remember we were somewhere outdoors.”