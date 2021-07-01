When Aaamir Khan checked with son Junaid about profanities used in Delhi Belly

Actor Imran Khan might be MIA, but his film Delhi Belly is still remembered to this day. Today marks the tenth anniversary of the bold dark comedy, which revolved around three millennials caught in a web of gangsters, mixed-up couriers and bowel problems.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Aamir Khan, the film also starred Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Poorna Jagannathan, Shenaz Treasurywala and Vijay Raaz. Delhi Belly found many takers as it depicted Delhi’s underbelly in a first-of-its-kind manner. It also raised eyebrows with its unique execution, explicit language and quirky music.

The profanities made several headlines at the time and the cast had to continually defend the film. Many called out the film for being ‘over the top’ and using abusive language and sex in an attempt to lure in young viewers.

During one such instance, Imran Khan talked about the backlash regarding the explicit dialogues in Delhi Belly. Speaking to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said that abuse is any day better than showing bloodshed.

“I agree that this film has explicit language. But I’d like to say, we make so many films every year where people kill each other. I feel it is better to use bad words than to kill someone. People never protest against these violent films. If given a choice to pick one thing for your kid – either abuse or murder someone, I’d prefer my kid to abuse, rather than kill,” Imran said.

In the same interview, Imran’s uncle and producer Aamir Khan added how he was convinced that the target audience of Delhi Belly would appreciate such colloquial dialogues. “Writer Akshat Verma wrote the dialogues according to the characters and how they’d speak. The background, lifestyle and personality of these boys make such language look natural. I checked with my 18-year-old son (Junaid) and he said he’s been hearing such words since school. Even when I was in school, there were people around me who used this language,” Aamir said.

Today, Delhi Belly remains a one-of-its kind adult comedy in Bollywood.

Aamir, who did a special song “I Hate You Like I Love You” in the film, added, “To make an adult film, you need a lot of guts. The producer knows half of the audience isn’t going to watch it. Though I don’t think films work on abuses, sex nor violence. These are superficial things. The story needs to be good and liked.”