When a producer expected Neena Gupta to ‘spend the night’ at his hotel

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has opened up about her life in her recently released memoir Sach Kahun Toh. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor has detailed many unknown instances from her life and has presented them with utmost honesty. In one of the chapters, Neena talks about the casting couch in the film industry and how she was once propositioned by a top producer.

“Now, does the casting couch exist, and have I ever had to sit (sleep? sounds uncomfortable) on it? The answer is: Yes, it exists, and no I have never experienced it. I always saw it for what it was – a sexual favour offered in exchange for something that might not be what you imagined,” she writes in the book, as per NDTV.

She elaborates on an incident where a producer assumed that she would be spending the night in his hotel for a role. She writes, “One day, a friend told me to go visit a producer who was a big shot in the south. He was visiting for a few days and was staying at the Sun-n-Sand hotel. When I got to the hotel, I called the producer from a phone in the lobby. ‘Yes, yes, I’ve been expecting you,’ he said. ‘Come on upstairs’.”

She continues, “‘So, what’s my role, sir?’ I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. ‘The heroine’s friend,’ he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. ‘Ok … I have to go now, sir’ I said, ‘My friends are waiting for me.’….’Go? Where?’ he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren’t you going to spend the night here?'”

In a conversation with NDTV, Neena shared that it was her “bewakoofi” to visit someone’s room late in the evening and she should have instead called him down to the lobby. She said that if she had called him down to the lobby, the incident might not have happened or even if it happened, she would have felt safer in comparison.