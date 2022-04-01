When a passerby hurled abuses at Amitabh Bachchan for his acting: ‘They would put their heads inside the car, be abusive’

Amitabh Bachchan is known as one of the finest actors that Indian cinema has ever produced and at the age of 79, he is still delivering one great performance after another. But life wasn’t always smooth for a man we call ‘the mega star’ now. Amitabh saw a fair bit of struggle in his early days, and the tough days returned in the 1990s, before he made it big again with Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Just before that phase of his life, Amitabh Bachchan gave an interview to Vir Sanghvi in 1999 and recalled the time when people walking on the streets hurled abuses at him, as his parents were sitting in his car. Amitabh recalled an incident where someone put their head inside the window of his car and abused his acting. “They would put their heads inside the window of the car and be abusive about my acting abilities.” He continued, “Well, you feel bad. And you feel worse because you know your parents are sitting behind you in your car.”

Amitabh also recalled that in his early days in Mumbai (then Bombay), when he was still a struggler, he was often told by people to leave because he was wasting his time. “There were moments — when I was still a struggling actor — when I would be stopped on the streets and told to get the hell out of the city because I was wasting my time,” he said.

Talking about his struggling days, the actor accepted that there were days he spent on Marine Drive benches. “I didn’t have a place to stay. You know there is a limited amount of time you can spend with friends because you’re barging into their house. So I spent a couple of days on Marine Drive benches with some of the largest rats I have seen in my life,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani and 53 years later, he is still one of the busiest actors in Hindi cinema. Presently, he is looking forward to the release of Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Nag Ashwin’s next, among others.

He recently took to Twitter after watching the trailer of Dasvi to applaud his son Abhishek Bachchan and called him his true successor.