When a fan kept mumbling Amitabh Bachchan’s name in coma, refused to eat until he fed her

Amitabh Bachchan mania was at its peak in the 1970s with fans writing him love letters from all across the world, and even visiting Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the star. But the star himself was ‘really shook’ when a fan, who was in coma, kept mumbling his name. In a 1980 interview with India Today, the incident was discussed with the star and he expressed his shock over it.

A fan of the star was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after a severe fall. In her unconscious state, she kept mumbling ‘Anthony’, his character’s name from Manmohan Desai’s Amar Akbar Anthony. The girl was in coma after her fall and when she slowly regained consciousness, her mumbling continued. When the doctor eventually realised that she was, in fact, thinking of Big B all this time, he contacted the star.

Amitabh was called to the hospital because the girl refused to eat until the Deewaar star fed her himself. This incident shocked the star as he had not anticipated this kind of effect on the audience via his films. Talking about the incident, Bachchan told the publication, “That incident really shook me.”

Another incident shared in the 1980 story talks about a German boy who was inconsolable after he saw Sholay as he thought that like his on-screen character Jai, Bachchan too, had died. The boy was flown all the way to India just so he could see him alive and well.

Amitabh Bachchan has been through many peaks and valleys in his career, though he has always managed to overcome the difficult phases. It’s a running joke in the current season of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati that every contestant who ends up on the hot seat breaks down in tears as they are seated in front of the star. And it seems like the aura of his stardom continues to impact his fans.