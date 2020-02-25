What we know about Sooryavanshi so far

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar). Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar).

Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi is all set for a grand release on March 24. The movie is yet another installment in the filmmaker’s cop universe, which has so far produced the Singham movies (featuring Ajay Devgn) and Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The two have earlier shared screen space in films like Singh is King, De Dana Dan, Welcome and Namaste London among more. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher among others in significant parts. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will most likely make special appearances as Simmba and Singham, respectively.

Sooryavanshi is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. Rohit has earlier made successful cop dramas like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi is another installment of that cop franchise. Recently, Rohit Shetty had also announced Singham 3. “The next installment in my cop universe will be ‘Singham’ with Ajay. It’s Singham’s turn to come next,” Rohit told PTI.

While not much is known about the story yet, it is safe to assume that Akshay Kumar’s titular character will be a righteous police officer fighting injustice. Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in the cop franchise of Rohit Shetty. The character was introduced towards the concluding sequence of the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Akshay will be seen essaying the character of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad. The screenplay has been penned by Tushar Hiranandani.

While both Akshay and Katrina have not revealed much about their characters, in an earlier Instagram post announcing the film, Akshay had shared a note which said, “The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao ‘Singham’ meets Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast.”

Jackie Shroff, who will also play a pivotal part in Sooryavanshi, had earlier opened up about his collaboration with Rohit Shetty, “I have worked with his (Rohit) father Shetty sahab whom I respected a lot. I have done a lot of work with him and now working with his son, Rohit has been fantastic. He has the story in his head. He is the boy who has come right from the soil.”

“He knows his job and I loved working with him. It is an experience I will never forget. I can’t disclose my character but its an interesting role,” Jackie added.

The trailer of Sooryavanshi will release on March 2.

Sooryavanshi will hit the big screen on March 24. In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “What a moment in cinematic history in India. To be the first to present our film Sooryavanshi at what is now called 24×7 Mumbai is just the best way any film fanatic can spend Gudi Padwa. I wish this initiative was around when I was young. I wouldn’t have bunked school so much.”

