‘What kind of life is he living?’: Jimmy Shergill calls out 18-hour shifts for crew members

Actor Jimmy Shergill believes the Hindi film industry needs to pay greater attention to the people working behind the camera. Calling for healthier working conditions on film sets, the actor said technicians and crew members often end up spending nearly 18 hours at work, leaving little time for their families or even their health.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jimmy urged the industry to rethink its work culture, saying actors are far more privileged than the workers who keep productions running.

Explaining how a typical shooting day unfolds, Jimmy Shergill said actors themselves spend close to 15 hours on set.

“From the time we are called, which is one to one-and-a-half hours before time, till the time we pack up, for actors, it’s 12 hours of shooting… which eventually becomes 15.”

However, he said his real concern is for the crew.

“That is still okay. My fight is for the workers.”

Jimmy pointed out that technicians and production staff arrive several hours before actors to prepare the set and remain behind after pack-up to dismantle equipment.

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“The workers typically arrive on a set three hours before the shoot begins and also have to wrap up and leave, which takes—12 plus three plus three… 18 [hours], followed by their travel time back home.”

Questioning how sustainable such a routine is, he added: “So he’s just going home to meet his wife and come back. What kind of life is he living?”

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‘Health is the most important thing’

According to Jimmy Shergill, many workers continue with such demanding schedules because they have little choice.

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He said, “Somebody has to genuinely take care of that because health is the most important thing for the workers. A guy doing that every single day is not gonna last too long.”

The actor believes the industry should focus on better work ethics instead of simply chasing profits. “Life is more than just about money.”

He added that what truly matters is “the work ethics of a place and the timings.”

Drawing comparisons with filmmaking practices across the world, Jimmy said fixed working hours should become the norm.

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“Everywhere in the world, the timing is 12 hours. You should work however much you want within those hours, but after that workers need their own time.”

He concluded by acknowledging the privilege actors enjoy compared to the crew. “We actors are privileged because we might be able to wrap up our work in those 15 to 20 days and go back home and sleep. The workers can’t.”

Jimmy’s upcoming project

Jimmy Shergill will next be seen in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, a limited series inspired by the Indian Air Force’s historic 1999 Kargil War mission.

Premiering globally on Netflix on August 7, the series follows the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron during one of India’s most significant military operations. The series chronicles the world’s highest air operation and highlights the courage, sacrifice and high-altitude missions undertaken by IAF personnel during the Kargil War.

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Jimmy Shergill plays Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, also known as Tony Dhanoa, the commanding officer and father-figure of the Golden Arrows Squadron. Siddharth stars as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, while the ensemble cast also includes Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.