What Kiara Advani’s dad told Salman Khan when she decided to make her debut: ‘If you are in the industry…’

As Kiara Advani turns 29 today, she is days away from the release of Shershaah, which sees her playing a challenging character. The actor is not new to getting out of her comfort zone to play memorable characters, take Netflix’s Guilty for instance. Kabir Singh ki bandi, as fans often refer to her on social media, has been on something of a purple patch since the Shahid Kapoor-starrer released. It was followed by Good Newwz, Guilty and Indoo Ki Jawani. The last may not have done as well as expected but it was the first film where the spotlight was entirely on her.

Not just on screen, Kiara also gets a lot of attention on social media and promotes multiple brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Not many know this but Kiara has a Salman Khan connection, and the actor guided her during initial days in Bollywood. Kiara and her parents do not belong to the film industry but Kiara’s aunt Shaheen Jaffrey was reportedly Salman Khan’s former girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In an earlier interview, Kiara mentioned that her mother knew Salman Khan as they grew up together in Bandra. It was in fact Kiara’s mother who introduced him to Shaheen.

There are other Bollywood connections of her family too. Her mother’s step-mother is Bharti Ganguly, Ashok Kumar’s daughter. That makes her Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter. She is also the great-grandniece of yesteryear actor Saeed Jaffrey.

See some family photos of Kiara Advani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Coming back to Salman, in an old interview to Hindustan Times, Kiara shared, “When I decided to become an actor, my father told Salman sir, ‘If you are in the industry then I don’t mind my daughter being part of it. Let her try and see where it takes her’,” she says, adding that even Salman was very encouraging and told her that when she was “prepared, it (debut) will happen”.

Kiara’s original name was Alia Advani. Time and again the actor has mentioned that Salman recommended that she should change her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Salman Khan thought the name would not work as Alia Bhatt was already established in the industry. Kiara Advani once shared, “Alia is my first name. Salman suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Well, not only Salman but Karan Johar too ‘believes in’ Kiara. In an interview with Indulge, when Kiara was asked how important is to have a mentor like Karan Johar, the actor shared, “Karan Johar has been a godsend for me. He’s believed in me and my potential and saw something that no one else did. He has given me some of my career’s most defining roles so far. It began with Lust Stories and there’s been no looking back since then. My character in Lust Stories gave me wings to fly as an actor, to believe in myself and to take up challenging parts and surprise people. He’s had my back and I will always have a very special equation with him. He’s someone I love and respect deeply.”

Remembering how her debut film Fugly flopped, the actor shared how kept strong.

“Of course, it was heartbreaking. I am a human, at the end of the day. I did go into a shell, I felt lost, I felt like I didn’t know where I was going with my life or if I would get another film. And, I really wanted to work, but there were days and months of having absolutely nothing. But I believed in myself and I knew my potential, I knew I had something, I was just waiting for that opportunity. There is a saying that I believe in — when hard work meets opportunity, you get success. So, I continue to work hard, and prepare myself for such opportunities — so that when they come, I am ready,” shared Kiara.

Kiara’s Bollywood journey started in 2014. Her debut film was Fugly. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story came in 2016 but it was Netflix anthology Lust Stories that brought her limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actor is all set for her next release Shershaah, a film based on the life of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.