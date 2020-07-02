What is Nepometer?

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Nepometer scale. Here’s everything that you need to know about the Nepometer scale.

The conversation around nepotism in Bollywood has been reignited after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many netizens have suggested that nepotism might have caused damage to Sushant’s career that led to his demise. Now, members of his family have launched an app called Nepometer.

As the name suggests, Nepometer is designed to tell how many family members vs independent artistes are supporting a film. For example, the people behind the app measured Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 on the Nepometer scale and found its rating to be 98%. They wrote in a social media post that the film was rated on the basis of five categories – producer, lead artistes, supporting artistes, director and writer. In this case, 4 out 5 categories were occupied by people who belong to film families. The post further says, “When #nepometer is high, it’s time to #boycottbollywood”

In one of the early posts on the Nepometer account on Instagram, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput said that they hope the truth to come out. The post also talked about exposing the dark side of Bollywood and how independent artistes are abused and exploited in the Hindi film industry.

“It’s time to take some concrete action on this front as well. I’m afraid that this momentum and outrage might fade away in a few weeks. We all signed up for change.org petitions with great unity and it shows that we are looking for this Bollywood nepotism to change,” the post read.

The makers further demanded that to support the initiative, the audience should not be watching films that do not support independent artistes. It also acknowledged that “many independent movies just don’t make the cut of publicity to catch our eyes.”

The makers behind Nepometer also declared they made the app to encourage the growth of “independent movies, music and artists.” “The goal of this app is to provide you a percentage meter of how nepotistic or independent upcoming movies are and send you a notification to watch more independent movies. If the nepometer is high, then it’s time to ‘Boycott Bollywood nepotism’ (sic)”

The post ended with the request, “Please share and forward to your family and friends so that we can take some concrete action to fight this suppression and killing of talent of the commoners like us. #InMemoryOfSushant”

