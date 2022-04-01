What Irrfan Khan told son Babil when he said he wants to be an actor: ‘You’re screwed, I am very good at what I do’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is set to make his debut in the Netflix film Qala but this is not the first time that Babil tried his luck in the movies. In a recent chat, Babil shared that he was once rejected for a part in Ang Lee’s Life of Pi. Irrfan played a memorable role in that film.

In a conversation with GQ, Babil shared that he wasn’t particularly good in auditions and acknowledges that the opportunity he got with Qala was a result of his father. Babil said that the casting people “worked on it” with him as he wasn’t exceptional.

Babil shared that he is well aware of the expectations that people have from him. “Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve ­chosen the latter. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have. If I can’t use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it’d be such a waste,” he said.

Babil recalled that he shared his dream of becoming an actor with his father when he was seriously ill. He shared that his father said, “You’re screwed. I’m really good at what I do. You’ll have to be very, very good at this.”

Apart from Qala, Babil will also be seen in YRF’s web series The Railway Men, based on the Bhopal gas tragedy.