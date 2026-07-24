What happened to Madhu Sapre? The Miss India whose ad with Milind Soman sparked outrage

Most people remember Madhu Sapre for one photograph. The year was 1995. The image featured Madhu and actor-model Milind Soman posing nude, wrapped in a python, for a Tuff Shoes advertisement. The campaign sparked nationwide outrage, triggered obscenity and wildlife protection cases, and dragged the duo through a legal battle that lasted 14 years before they were acquitted. But long before that photograph made headlines, Madhu Sapre had a very different dream. She never wanted to be a model.

Madhu grew up as a sportsperson. Trained by her father from a young age, she competed in athletics throughout school and college, winning several medals. Fashion was never part of her plan. That changed when celebrated fashion photographer Shantanu Sheorey spotted her at a party and encouraged her to audition for a modelling assignment.

Madhu Sapre was a national-level athlete when she entered Miss India pageant. (Photo: Express Archive) Madhu Sapre was a national-level athlete when she entered Miss India pageant. (Photo: Express Archive)

“It was simply being at the right place at the right time,” Madhu has often said while looking back at her journey.

Her first assignment was for Garden Vareli, and there was no looking back. Then, in 1992, she entered the Femina Miss India pageant—almost for a lark. At the time, she was still a national-level athlete who had only recently stepped into modelling. Her confidence and fearless personality won her the Miss India crown, and within days she was representing the country at Miss Universe 1992. She finished as the second runner-up, creating history for India. Until then, no Indian woman had made it to the top three.

Madhu Sapre won Femina Miss India 1992 beauty pageant. (Photo: Express Archive) Madhu Sapre won Femina Miss India 1992 beauty pageant. (Photo: Express Archive)

Yet, what people remembered most wasn’t her podium finish—it was one refreshingly honest answer. Asked what she would do if she became India’s Prime Minister for a day, Madhu replied: “India has been in poverty for many years, so it was not going to suddenly change in one day by my becoming the Prime Minister. But there are other areas like art and sports where we can improve. Being a sports girl, I have suffered because we don’t have the equipment and grounds in India.”

Later, she admitted she struggled to express herself in English.

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“I wanted to say all this but perhaps because of my inadequacy in English, I could not express myself. We were told our answers should be truthful and from the heart. Nobody told us we had to be politically correct. I said what my heart told me—and I lost.”

Ironically, that honesty became her biggest strength.

The photograph that changed everything

Madhu Sapre quickly became one of India’s most sought-after supermodels. Film offers followed, and brands lined up to sign her. Then came the advertisement that would define her public image. In 1995, she posed alongside Milind Soman for a print campaign for Tuff Shoes. The black-and-white photograph showed the two models nude, with a python wrapped around them. The backlash was immediate.

An ad shoot for Tuff Shoes changed everything for Madhu Sapre. (Photo: Express Archive) An ad shoot for Tuff Shoes changed everything for Madhu Sapre. (Photo: Express Archive)

Cases were filed alleging obscenity and violations of wildlife laws. What began as an advertising campaign turned into a legal battle that continued for 14 years. Looking back, Madhu has maintained that she never intended to provoke anyone.

Speaking to WildFilmsIndia, she said: “I see it as a professional hazard. Had I known it would become such a huge controversy, I would have avoided it.”

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Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman were offered a film by Amol Palekar. (Photo: Express Archive) Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman were offered a film by Amol Palekar. (Photo: Express Archive)

She also dismissed suggestions that she had posed for publicity.

“People think I did it for money or publicity. I already had enough publicity. People knew who I was. I didn’t need another stunt. In fact, I didn’t even charge for the shoot. I did it because Prabuddha Dasgupta was shooting it, and he was one of India’s finest photographers. It was a black-and-white photograph where nothing explicit was visible. I never imagined it would create such havoc.”

The controversy affected more than her career

The backlash didn’t remain confined to the courtroom. According to reports at the time, the Film Makers’ Combine advised producers against casting her. Madhu Sapre had already signed an untitled film directed by Amol Palekar, opposite Milind Soman. Initially, she remained optimistic.

“Pravesh Sippy’s film, which Amol Palekar is directing, is very much happening,” she had said in 1995.

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But the project never materialised. Reports later suggested that Madhu’s commitments to her international modelling agency—which required her to spend long periods in London and Paris—eventually led her to step away from the film. Milind Soman also exited the project.

The controversy affected her personally as well. “The ad came as a shock to my mother. It made her ill. I wish I had anticipated that. Going forward, I wanted to make sure agencies protected models legally.”

A relationship that wasn’t meant to last

For years, Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman were among India’s most talked-about celebrity couples. Many believed marriage was inevitable. Milind himself admitted as much.

Due to growing difference, Milind and Madhu broke up in the late 90s. (Photo: Express Archive) Due to growing difference, Milind and Madhu broke up in the late 90s. (Photo: Express Archive)

“I thought of getting married to Madhu Sapre, and we are still attempting it. But we face difficulties because we are both in the same profession. Our ideas about life are different, though we are spiritually very close”, he told Classic Indian TV Serials.

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Eventually, those differences proved too great. The couple separated in the late 1990s.

A new beginning in Italy

Soon afterwards, Madhu Sapre met Italian businessman Gian Maria Emendatori through mutual friends during one of his visits to India. The two married in 2001, after which Madhu moved to Riccione, a seaside town on Italy’s Adriatic coast. “It is a beautiful beach town,” she later told Hindustan Times, adding, “It took me years to build friendships and become part of the community.”

After marrying Gian, Madhu shifted to Italy. (Photo: Express Archive) After marrying Gian, Madhu shifted to Italy. (Photo: Express Archive)

She continued modelling internationally and made her acting debut in Boom (2003).

“I only wanted to model initially. It was only later that I felt I wanted to act. I turned down many scripts before Boom. I had to be convinced,” she said while promoting the film. Unfortunately, Boom failed at the box office, leaving Jackie Shroff bankrupt.

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Choosing motherhood over the runway

Years of constant travel eventually caught up with her. Speaking to The Times of India, Madhu Sapre recalled living “out of a suitcase” as she balanced international modelling assignments, films and her husband’s business commitments.

“We didn’t have time to breathe. I worked till 2010, when I did one of my last shows with Naomi Campbell and others in Mumbai. Then I took a break because I wanted to get pregnant. We had been trying for years but had not been successful. Perhaps our life was too hectic, and my body needed rest.”

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After years of trying to conceive, she finally became pregnant. Their daughter Indira was born in 2012. Madhu expected to return to work soon afterwards. Life had other plans. Within a year, her father passed away. She also struggled emotionally, gained weight and later went through a divorce. Then came another devastating blow—her brother’s death.

“Life kept throwing me to the floor,” she said, adding, “And I kept getting up on my own.”

Although offers continued to come her way, Madhu chose not to return full-time. “I sacrificed many opportunities. But I have no regrets. When you bring a child into this world, it is your responsibility not to neglect them,” she admitted.

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‘I felt more complete after becoming a mother’

Today, Madhu Sapre lives in Italy, raising her daughter as a hands-on mother. She cooks Indira’s meals, accompanies her to classes and sports tournaments—the same way her own father once encouraged her athletic dreams. Despite her divorce, she and her former husband Gian Maria Emendatori have maintained an amicable relationship for their daughter’s sake.

“I never wanted Indira to feel she had to choose between her parents,” Madhu said, adding, “She is free to be with her father whenever she wants.”

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Looking back, she says none of her achievements—not Miss India, not international modelling, not fame—compare to motherhood.

“Winning pageants, becoming a model and achieving success were wonderful experiences. But I personally felt more complete after becoming a mother. It was a dream come true.”

For many, Madhu Sapre will always be remembered as the woman from India’s most controversial advertisement. But beyond that single image lies the story of an athlete who accidentally became a supermodel, refused to apologise for her choices, rebuilt her life after public scrutiny, and ultimately found her greatest fulfilment far away from the spotlight.