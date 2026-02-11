What does Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar’s new ‘First Look’ deal with JioStudios mean?

Director Aditya Dhar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After the massive success of the first part, Aditya, along with his brother Lokesh Dhar, might be looking for a longer relationship with JioStudios, who backed the film. According to reports, the brothers have renewed a two-year deal with the studio, which will see them work on multiple projects over the course of the contract.

The Dhar brother co-founded B62 Studios in 2021, the same year when Aditya tied the knot with actor Yami Gautam. Then in 2023, they signed a multi-project deal with Jio, and that relationship gave birth to films like Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 and Baramulla, Rishab Seth’s Dhoom Dhaam, and the two parts of Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar. While many would think that the studio wanted the Dhar brothers back after the success of Dhurandhar, the two were actually locked in before the film went on a historic box office run.