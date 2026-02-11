Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
What does Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar’s new ‘First Look’ deal with JioStudios mean?
Director Aditya Dhar has renewed his first-look deal with JioStudios for two more years after the success of Dhurandhar.
Director Aditya Dhar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After the massive success of the first part, Aditya, along with his brother Lokesh Dhar, might be looking for a longer relationship with JioStudios, who backed the film. According to reports, the brothers have renewed a two-year deal with the studio, which will see them work on multiple projects over the course of the contract.
The Dhar brother co-founded B62 Studios in 2021, the same year when Aditya tied the knot with actor Yami Gautam. Then in 2023, they signed a multi-project deal with Jio, and that relationship gave birth to films like Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 and Baramulla, Rishab Seth’s Dhoom Dhaam, and the two parts of Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar. While many would think that the studio wanted the Dhar brothers back after the success of Dhurandhar, the two were actually locked in before the film went on a historic box office run.
According to a report by Variety, JioStudios and B62 renewed this contract on December 5, right on the day that Dhurandhar was released. This means that the studio backed the brothers even before they knew how the film was going to perform.
What’s next for Aditya Dhar?
Many reported that Aditya wanted to direct a mythological thriller called The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film was supposed to have Vicky Kaushal play the protagonist, who has worked with Aditya on Uri. However, the film was later shelved due to budgetary restraints. In the same aforementioned report, it was said that Dhar has seemingly moved on from the Kaushal film and is now hoping to make a film in the similar genre and space, but with Ranveer.
Nothing has been finalised yet, and Ranveer’s availability with everything that is going on with Don 3 is still in question. However, it has been reported that the studio is keen to work with Ranveer, presumably to cash in on this momentum created by Dhurandhar. Aditya is currently working on the final edits for Dhurandhar 2, which will release in theatres on March 19. This time around it will be going head-to-head with the Yash-led film Toxic, which is releasing on the same day.
