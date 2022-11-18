What Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan’s Diwali party looked like? We bring you inside photos

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is a regular on close friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan’s Instagram accounts. Vedant, who is an entrepreneur and belongs to the event curation industry, shared a series of photos from the month of festivities, October. In the post, we spotted celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, her sister Samiksha Pednekar, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and also Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The pictures from the Diwali parties also featured Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Vedant Mahajan’s post is getting love from his friends. In the first photo, Nysa Devgan can be seen taking a mirror selfie with her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. In Aryan’s photo, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha can be seen posing with them.

See some recent photos of Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan, and others:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan celebrated his 25th birthday recently. Even as fans await his Bollywood debut, recent reports suggest that Aryan wishes to be a filmmaker and is working on his first project.

A report by ETimes said that Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar offered to launch Aryan Khan but he turned down the offers. Meanwhile, Zoya will launch Aryan’s sister and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan in her Netflix project The Archies. It also stars star kids’ Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Karan Johar is expected to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim, who earlier worked as an assistant director in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. ETimes shared in a report that the film will go on floors as early as 2023.

On the other hand, during the promotions of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn was also asked if he would direct a film for Nysa if she expresses her wish to make a career in acting. Ajay told ETimes, “My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.”