What Aditya Chopra told Ranveer Singh before his debut: ‘You’re no Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena’

It has been over a decade since Ranveer Singh started his career in Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut with Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baraat, returns to the banner with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer opened up about his journey in the Hindi film industry and the one advice his mentor and filmmaker Aditya Chopra had given him. “Before the release of my first film, my posters were put up everywhere. I had gone to watch a film, where I saw two people standing in front of my poster. I stopped because I wanted to overhear what they had to say. They said, ‘Who is this? He doesn’t look like a hero!’ This has happened. In fact, Aditya Chopra had told me in our second meeting that, ‘You’re not Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena (so you please act)’,” Ranveer recalled.

“I’m just blessed to be able to do this, which is why my heart is full of gratitude. To be able to be here today, share this energy with you all, present something which might entertain you, I feel that’s my calling. Over a period of time, I’ve become even more obsessed with my craft. I must mention Mr Bhansali, who has really moulded me as an artiste along the way. I have learnt that the craft of acting is limitless, there are no boundaries, you can make your own rules as you go. I just want to keep exploring. My hunger for characters, stories, work is becoming even more vociferous,” Ranveer shared.

Ranveer also emphasised how he feels the need for work-life balance in this phase of his life, now that he is a married man.

He said, “I’m now married and trying to maintain some work-life balance which is a great thing that Deepika has brought into my life… I’m obsessed with films, characters, this whole world. As obsessed as I was ten years ago, if it’s possible, I’m even more obsessive about my craft now.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films’ banner, is set to release in theatres on May 13.