What Abhishek Bachchan told a fan proposing marriage to Aishwarya Rai: ‘She married me man’

Not just fans, it seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s co-stars are also in awe of her beauty. After her Taal co-star Akshaye Khanna saying that he could not stop looking at her, now a video of Aishwarya getting a wedding proposal from a fan is going viral.

Aishwarya was at the Cannes red carpet with husband Abhishek Bachchan when this happened and the quick-witted Bachchan’s response is winning over the internet.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were posing at the red carpet when her attention went to a fan holding a banner, saying ‘marry me’. While Aishwarya only smiled and waved, Abhishek pointed at her and told the fan, “She married me, man”.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, together. The couple has worked in eight films together including Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), and Guru (2007).

“The first time Aishwarya and I met professionally was in 1999, during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. It was our first film together, and I expected a diva. Instead, she was disarmingly wonderful,” Abhishek said about his first meeting with Aishwarya. Asked if he ‘crushed on’ her during this time, Abhishek said, “Who doesn’t crush on her? I mean, come on, come on.”

Abhishek, who recently saw the release of The Big Bull on OTT, has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the works. Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.