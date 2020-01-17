Priyanka-Nick shine in the latest Jonas Brothers music video What A Man Gotta Do

Jonas Brothers’ What A Man Gotta Do features Priyanka Chopra. Jonas Brothers’ What A Man Gotta Do features Priyanka Chopra.

The music video of Jonas Brothers’ latest track “What A Man Gotta Do” is out, and this time again the brothers get together with their wives for the video. The 2019 music video “Sucker” was a Jonas family festival and “What A Man Gotta Do” follows suit as it features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

“What A Man Gotta Do” opens with Priyanka and Nick. The video then moves on to Joe and Sophie and eventually turns to Kevin and Danielle.

Watch the video of What A Man Gotta Do here:

Before the song’s release, the band had been teasing fans with their posters inspired by movies like Risky Business, Say Anything and Grease.

The Jonas Brothers reunited with the 2019 song “Sucker” and eventually released their album Happiness Begins. Their Amazon Prime Video documentary Chasing Happiness was also released online last year.

For the past few months, the band had been touring with their latest album. They frequently share video clips and photos of their performance. They even celebrated New Year with their fans on stage as the wives joined in.

