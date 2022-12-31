What 2022 taught Bollywood: Actors, filmmakers, trade experts break down Hindi film industry’s annus horribilis

The box-office performance of most Bollywood films in 2022 has been volatile. As most filmmakers and actors had a tough past year, many of them spoke about what they’ve learnt from what their audience is trying to tell them and how they can bring them back to the theatres.

2022 saw Alia Bhatt‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee, Ranbir Kapoor‘s Brahmastra directed by Aayan Mukerji, Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu, Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, among others. Only a few of them managed to emerge as hits with others outrightly rejected by the audience despite their star value. To understand what went wrong, and what are the takeaways for a better 2023 at the box-office, indianexpress.com spoke to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

‘Audience have demarcated films into good and bad films’: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who did not have any theatrical release this year, was seen attending screenings of most Bollywood films, including his wife, Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot. When asked what is his big takeaway from the box-office this year, and how he’s preparing for the next year when he’ll have multiple releases, he said, “My personal takeaway is that people have demarcated films into good films and bad films and that puts me in a very happy space. You follow your instincts as an actor and make good films, and then people either resonate with them or they don’t. People have broken every formula and are clearly saying that there is no formula, just give us good films, entertainers. That’s very clear, they are saying, just entertain us.”

On what changes with these learning, he said, “People just want to have a good time, they just want to feel the emotion, they just want stories that connect to characters. So now when you do films that’s all you have to keep in mind. It’s not like ‘yeh genre nahi chalega or yeh story nahi chalegi‘. Ab sab chalega and sab nahi bhi chalega, agar acchha hai toh sab chalega, agar acchha nahi amhai toh kuch nahi chalega. Use any formula of your choice, it won’t work. So now when I’m sitting and discussing new films, all I’m thinking about is whether it will connect with the audience or not. Any film can come and surprise you. Drishyam 2 is a big thing, it came out of nowhere and it was unstoppable. It is not like a formula that it has a scale like RRR, or comedy like Bhool Bhulaiya (2). It is a good gripping story with great content film, which worked wonderfully. If it is a good film, toh mazaa aayega, even if we don’t know the actors.”

‘Audiences and film industry are still recovering from pandemic’: Shashank Khaitan

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan — who’s delivered hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya — thinks 2022 was a transitional phase, where people were still tackling the losses incurred during the pandemic and Covid-19 induced lockdowns, and that we’re being too harsh on Bollywood. He says, “To be honest, we’re all trying to figure it out but I think I have a very different perspective on it, we have to realise that two years of Covid-19 was tough on everyone, especially on middle class people, financially. Probably in 2019, people were saying let’s watch all the three films in theatres this month, but today they’re willing to watch only one or none in a month. I think we all need to be patient, we all need to give it some time. It is foolish to think that the recovery of it will happen in three weeks or in a matter of a few months, things will turn around. I think it will take at least six more months for things to settle. We’ll still have one big film coming and doing the numbers or one off the chart film coming.”

Khaitan also cited Drishyam 2’s example. “See how Drishyam 2 happened, we all knew it was a loved franchise but this kind of box-office was unexpected. I think we all need to trust ourselves and not follow anything (blindly) and believe that our content is not good enough. This is the same industry that made Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, Raazi and other great films, so it’s not that we haven’t done it in the past and we can’t do it anymore. We have to trust ourselves, be patient, and give people time to recover economically,” Khaitan adds.

‘Star strength failed to pull audiences to the theatres’: Komal Nahta

Trade expert Komal Nahta believes that star power doesn’t sell on its own, and every star will have to reinvent, reimagine and deliver great content. He says, “Stars on their own strength could not attract the audience whether it was Bhediya, or Jersey, or Cirkus, or Vikram Vedha, none of these films could open on the star names. People would rather go for good content than just go for top stars. Great content with lesser stars has a much better chance of working than average content with topmost stars. People have consumed content from across the world and have realised the value of great content.”

‘We will get through this’: Anand Pandit

Film producers have had the toughest year, with few films able to return investment. Producer Anand Pandit, who backed films like Thank God and Doctor G, says, “The biggest learning from 2022 is that after every low there is a high. I have always been an optimist and even during the worst months of the pandemic, when people were making dire predictions about the future of cinema, I maintained that we will get through this time because we are a resolute and resilient industry. We recovered from the lockdown months, production delays and huge losses. We not only survived, but are on our way to the pre-pandemic deluge of fresh releases and blockbusters. I do acknowledge the odds, but the biggest life lesson for me is to always remember that change is the only constant and we have to keep evolving with it. And we have learnt and evolved in the way we now write and make films. We are keeping up with the changing tastes of the audience and learning from our mistakes. The only way to go from here is up. Evolution is the ultimate truth of life.”

What are the trends to look out for in 2023?

Pandit says, “The biggest lesson is to not take the audience for granted by offering the same, predictable fare day in and day out. The entertainment landscape has changed enormously in the past few years and we cannot make films in a bubble oblivious to these shifts. Today, audiences will patronise a film in theatres and spend their hard-earned money only if they are offered an extraordinary experience that they cannot access right at home on their OTT streamers.”

“Whether we are telling intimate stories or creating massive entertainers, we need to invest honesty and authenticity in our work and not try to fool the people we are making films for. When makers lose sight of the people who are going to watch the film, that is when they truly lose big time at the box-office. As far as the winning formula is concerned, there is none as far as filmmaking goes. As I said before, you have to tell every story to the best of your ability and with complete conviction,” he adds.

Komal Nahta has a mic drop moment, as he gives his final word. According to him, even when superstars have not delivered this year, if they use their star power to tell good stories through good films, 2023 will be the year when Bollywood will rise.

“Better times will return because the industry has definitely learnt its lessons. People have said that half baked scripts, lesser scripts will not work, so makers have started working very hard on scripts, very hard on content and those films will probably start releasing mid 2023, and we’ll see the results. If great content with lesser stars work then you can imagine what it will be when there is great content with top-most stars. Business will multiply manifold and that is going to happen. So, we’ve learnt our lesson, it is not as if Bollywood is over or stars are over. Stars might have not shined for the time being but they’ll bounce because when good content comes with those top-stars, sky will be the limit and that is bound to happen,” Nahta concludes.