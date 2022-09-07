scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

‘We’ve adopted a blockbuster approach to film programming’

In an exclusive conversation, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, on strategies to expand audience base in India and catering to different sensibilities.

Monika ShergillMonika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

As Netflix turned 25 last week, its Indian wing chose to roll out a celebration of cinema by showcasing a sneak peek into some of their much-anticipated original movies apart from setting the stage for the creators to share their process. “We have always been invested in the cinema of the country. We’ve programmed 51 original films so far. We started out with small films initially but gradually increased the scale,” says Monika Shergill, vice-president-content, Netflix India.

Basking in the recent success of Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Netflix showcased its slate of 10 new movies. Leading the pack is Jogi, which releases on September 16. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and featuring Diljit Dosanjh as its protagonist, this movie is about “brotherhood and courage”. “Jogi is a story of love, hope and friendship. It’s very cinematic too. Every project that we have chosen is unique in its own way,” Shergill says.

Prominent among the upcoming Netflix movies are Jhulan Goswami’s biography Chakda ‘Xpress with Anushka Sharma essaying the role of the fast bowler; Vishal Bharadwaj-directed spy thriller Khufiya with Tabu as the lead; and Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the cast. After making her powerful directorial debut with Bulbul, Anvita Dutt returns with Qala, a story of a complex mother-daughter relationship.

Khufiya team Vishal Bharadwaj and Tabu at Netflix Films Day event.
Also Read |Explained: Why has Netflix announced a cheaper but ad-supported version of its service?
Qala team Qala team at Netflix Films Day event.

The streamer will also be home for the first-ever feature film based on popular Archie Comics — Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies. Other new titles include gripping whodunnit Monica O My Darling (directed by Vasan Bala), rom-com Plan A Plan B (directed by Shashanka Ghosh), Ajay Singh-directed heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and satirical comedy Kathal (directed by Yashowardhan Mishra).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

The model of Netflix is such that it picks licensed movies, such as this year’s hits RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiya 2, as well as originals. “Streaming allows us to cater to different sensibilities. It is a medium where every title doesn’t have to appeal to everyone,” says Shergill. “If you look at all the films we have launched and are going to launch, you can see a blockbuster approach to cinema programming through old movies and new releases. The idea is to bring in the broad mass audiences,” Shergill adds.

While there were reports of Netflix losing a chunk of its subscribers in India earlier this year, Shergill says that it doesn’t bother the company since it has a large service base worldwide. “We are a behemoth with 220 million subscribers. India is a top-performing country. Our growth curve is robust,” she says. Citing the App Annie data, the Netflix India head says that after recalibrating its basic plan in December – the mobile plan is now at Rs 149, any device plan at Rs 199 – Netflix has witnessed a 150 per cent increase in app installation in India. Apart from that, there is a host of partnerships in place with Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Sky to pull in the audience.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In the world of streaming, “novelty” plays a crucial role in attracting viewers. “The formula is to not have a formula. If you do any copycat story, it will fail. It’s important to innovate and tell a new story in a new way, says Shergill. The mantra for successful content, according to her, is to opt for “authentic storytelling”, find stories that “reflect many realities” and “stay ahead of the audience taste curve”.

Advertisement

Five years since Netflix entered the Indian market, it has noticed a major shift in the audience’s taste. “They have grown language agnostic. While Hollywood movies have always been popular, people now appreciate Korean, Spanish, Japanese anime, and other language content. Today, they are exposed to different kinds of narratives and global themes,” says Shergill and adds that the audience is “open to experimentation”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:17:21 am
Next Story

Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant’s safety

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement