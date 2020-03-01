We are working hard: Riteish Deshmukh on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy

Riteish Deshmukh is bankrolling the multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram) Riteish Deshmukh is bankrolling theon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is excited to start shooting for his passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and says the team is working hard.

The multilingual trilogy will be helmed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule and backed by Deshmukh’s production banner- Mumbai Film Company.

When asked if he feels the film will get a boost because of the recent success of the historical Tanhaji, the actor-producer said when any film works, it’s an encouraging sign that people are experiencing movies on the big screen.

“I have been wanting to make this film for a long time. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with Nagraj, who is one of the finest directors that we have in the country.

“As far as the success of Tanhaji or the success of any film is concerned, I feel it definitely adds to other films because it gives a boost to historical films or films in general for people to go to the theatre and come and experience it on the big screen. We are working hard. Hopefully it’ll be on floors (soon),” Deshmukh said in a group interview.

The actor, meanwhile, will next feature in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. The film will release on March 6

Nagraj Manjule’s next directorial will be Jhund with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will hit screens on May 8.

