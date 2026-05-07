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‘We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet’: Co-producer says fans might be in for a surprise
Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios has indicated that fans of Dhurandhar franchise may have something to look forward to later this year.
It has been five months since the first part of Dhurandhar released, and nearly two months since its sequel arrived in theatres, yet Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy saga continues to dominate conversations. The two-part epic, featuring a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has reportedly grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. By any measure, it stands as a significant box office achievement.
‘We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet’
Now, there is growing curiosity about what lies ahead for the franchise. Co-producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios recently hinted that the story may not be over yet. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she said,
“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,”
While there has been no official confirmation about a third instalment, her statement has fuelled speculation that another chapter may be in development. Social media has already been flooded for months with fan theories about what a potential sequel could explore.
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‘I don’t think a third part will happen’
However, Rakesh Bedi, who played an important role in both parts and was widely appreciated by audiences, has previously expressed a different view. In an interview with Zoom, he responded to the possibility of a third film, saying, “I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”
Rakesh also spoke about his character, Jameel Jamali, and the twist revealing him as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Reflecting on audience reactions, he said, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience’s perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. You are not going to see the film and decide how it was. You are going to see a film with the mindset that it is a great film because its prequel was also great. People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3.”
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