‘We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet’: Co-producer says fans might be in for a surprise

It has been five months since the first part of Dhurandhar released, and nearly two months since its sequel arrived in theatres, yet Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy saga continues to dominate conversations. The two-part epic, featuring a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has reportedly grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. By any measure, it stands as a significant box office achievement.

‘We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet’

Now, there is growing curiosity about what lies ahead for the franchise. Co-producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios recently hinted that the story may not be over yet. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she said,

“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,”