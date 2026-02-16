Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Were Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in love or was it just casual? Actor opens up about their relationship
Mentioning that she has never felt that her relationship with Vivian Richards was "wrong," Neena Gupta said she still cherishes the time they spent together.
Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about her much-publicised relationship with legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, which often made the gossip columns. Although the two have a child, Masaba Gupta, they never married. Now, the actor has revealed what prompted them to make that decision, leaving her to raise the child as a single mother.
When asked if they were in love, Neena didn’t give a straightforward answer at first and advised the interviewer to ask Vivian instead. Nonetheless, she later noted that she believes there was romance between them. Mentioning that she has never felt their relationship was “wrong,” the actor said she still cherishes the time they spent together. However, she maintained that raising a child alone is extremely difficult. Neena also advised people against going down that road. “It’s not good for the child either,” she said during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra.
“But, at that time, I was blind in love. In such a scenario, who listens to others? Who stops to reflect (on their decisions)? Who listens to their parents? It was my decision to have a child. Then I asked him (Vivian) if he was okay with me giving birth to his child, and he said yes,” she recalled, adding that Vivian was also okay with telling the world that Masaba was his child too.
Why Neena Gupta never took money from Vivian Richards to raise Masaba?
Revealing the reason behind them not ending up together, Neena said, “It wasn’t practical. Either I would have had to leave behind my job and go to the West Indies, or he would have had to give up his career and come to India; neither of which was possible.” When asked about the rationale behind not taking any financial help from Vivian to raise Masaba, she said, “I didn’t feel like it. I had so much pride. I never even asked my parents for money. I took only whatever they gave, particularly since they were anyway against me becoming an actor. They always felt that acting wasn’t a good (respectable) job. Since I came to Mumbai against their wishes, how can I ask them for money?”
Was theirs a proper love story or just a casual relationship? “Go ask him,” Neena said, laughing. “Everyone is afraid to ask him. Why all of you ask only me?” She, nonetheless, added, “I think we were in love. Although we were together for only a short while, the time we spent together was wonderful.”
