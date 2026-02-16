Were Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in love or was it just casual? Actor opens up about their relationship

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about her much-publicised relationship with legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, which often made the gossip columns. Although the two have a child, Masaba Gupta, they never married. Now, the actor has revealed what prompted them to make that decision, leaving her to raise the child as a single mother.

When asked if they were in love, Neena didn’t give a straightforward answer at first and advised the interviewer to ask Vivian instead. Nonetheless, she later noted that she believes there was romance between them. Mentioning that she has never felt their relationship was “wrong,” the actor said she still cherishes the time they spent together. However, she maintained that raising a child alone is extremely difficult. Neena also advised people against going down that road. “It’s not good for the child either,” she said during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra.