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Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar and a game of how many actors can you spot
Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar is back with another fun and chaotic ride. The film will hit the big screen on June 26.
The makers of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle have finally released the trailer of the upcoming film. Also known as Welcome 3, the movie marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the comedy series, promising a mix of humour, action and jungle-set chaos. The trailer revealed that the comedy drama has been shot against the backdrop of a fake film set. A major highlight was its various real-life references, adding to the excitement among fans.
The trailer opens with Paresh Rawal wearing the hat of a director, set to make a film called ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. The video then introduces the cast of the film which accounts for the trailer being over 4 minutes long. From Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes and Disha Patani to Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Arshad Warsi, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever and many, many more. Akshay Kumar is introduced in the end as a ‘flop’ hero who was once successful.
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Carrying on the legacy of Anees Bazmee’s Welcome, Sunil Shetty and Arshad Warsi were introduced as Uday Shetty (played by Nana Patekar) and Majnu’s (played by Anil Kapoor) brothers. Starring Lara Dutta as an army trainer, the trailer then showcased all the actors performing certain action scenes. The famous Majnu Bhai ki painting returns too, albeit in a new avatar.
As Raveena Tandon enters the frame, Disha says, “Yeh toh humein kha jaayegi (she will eat us up).” To which Rajpal Yadav replies, “Arey vo puraani chawal hai.”
“Why am I in the film?” Jacqueline questions, as Yashpal Sharma replies, “Glamour.”
Check out the trailer:
Then, Jackie Shroff enters the frame in the role of a villain. “I have seen your face somewhere,” he asks Akshay. The actor takes a dig at his own recent box office flops and replies, “You watch flop films as well?” Daler Mehndi also adds hilarious puns to the chaotic ride. Towards the end of the trailer, the male leads are seen performing challenging action scenes, with blasts everywhere.
Anees Bazmee’s hit film Welcome released in 2007, while Welcome Back hit the big screen in 2015. Akshay Kumar was only a part of the first instalment.
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala under the Base Industries Group banner, Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and several others. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 26.
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