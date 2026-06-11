Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar and a game of how many actors can you spot

Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar is back with another fun and chaotic ride

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle have finally released the trailer of the upcoming film. Also known as Welcome 3, the movie marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the comedy series, promising a mix of humour, action and jungle-set chaos. The trailer revealed that the comedy drama has been shot against the backdrop of a fake film set. A major highlight was its various real-life references, adding to the excitement among fans.

The trailer opens with Paresh Rawal wearing the hat of a director, set to make a film called ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. The video then introduces the cast of the film which accounts for the trailer being over 4 minutes long. From Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes and Disha Patani to Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Arshad Warsi, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever and many, many more. Akshay Kumar is introduced in the end as a ‘flop’ hero who was once successful.