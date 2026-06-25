Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film sees slow advance bookings

Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Welcome to the Jungle comes on the heels of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which grossed over Rs 270 crore in India.

Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with Welcome to the Jungle, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Joining Akshay in Ahmed Khan’s comedy entertainer are Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda among others.

The film comes on the heels of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which grossed over Rs 270 crore in India. With expectations riding high after Akshay’s recent box office success, all eyes are now on how Welcome to the Jungle fares at the ticket windows.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Welcome To The Jungle advance box office: Akshay Kumar film starts slow, closes in on Rs 1 crore Welcome to the Jungle has had a modest start in advance bookings but is gradually picking up pace ahead of its theatrical release. Trade analysts believe that positive word-of-mouth and nostalgia associated with the Welcome franchise could boost its opening-day collections. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told SCREEN, “The advance bookings are looking alright. Nothing to shout about, but nothing too bad either.” He added, “Welcome franchise is loved by the public, so it’s expected to do well. The trailer was okay, nothing great. But, the trailer that they cut yesterday, which showcased action more than comedy, is better.” Live Updates Jun 25, 2026 07:10 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Paid previews to be held today Sharing a promo of Welcome To The Jungle song "O Mere Balam", Akshay Kumar revealed that the paid previews of the comedy film will begin at 7:30 pm today. Jun 25, 2026 07:00 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film starts slow According to trade experts, Welcome to the Jungle's advance booking for day 1 has crossed Rs 1 crore, signalling a slow start at the box office. Read More Here. Jun 25, 2026 06:48 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ahmed Khan on shooting with 34 actors In an interview with Rediff, director Ahmed Khan talked about shooting with 34 actors. He said, "It wasn't tough. Everybody thought that there will be a problem for me, but there was no problem. I had only one problem, though. When everybody used to come on set, half of the time was wasted in greeting each other. Everybody was like, 'Arre, how are you?' 'What are you doing?' and things like that. Now, he (pointing at Akshay) comes on time. Anna (Suniel Shetty) comes on time. The next one-and-a-half hour would be followed by everyone's arrival. I used to be a little worried about that. But as soon we would start rolling camera, it was super smooth." Jun 25, 2026 06:38 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: 'If people enjoyed Bhoot Bangla, this film is three times funnier' In an interview with Rediff, Akshay Kumar talked about comedy genre and his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. He said, "To make people laugh is really the hardest thing. You can make people cry by adding glycerine to your eyes but you have to work hard for comedy. I always say that comedy hasn't gotten its due. If people enjoyed Bhoot Bangla, this film is three times funnier. Each and every person is so funny in this film. One of the biggest highlights of Welcome to the Jungle is Farida Jalalji and Kiran Kumarji. You must see this film to know what they have done." Jun 25, 2026 06:28 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: A star-studded ensemble cast Welcome to the Jungle boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Pankaj Dheer, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Firoz Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Jeetu Verma. Jun 25, 2026 06:18 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film to hit screens this Friday Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theatres on June 26. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. Jun 25, 2026 06:17 PM IST Welcome to the Jungle Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film to hit screens this Friday Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theatres on June 26. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise.

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