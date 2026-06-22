Welcome to the Jungle faces 18 cuts; bikini, sensual visuals and Kashmir reference removed

After facing significant production hurdles that delayed the movie’s release by about two and a half years after it went on floors in December 2023, director Ahmed Khan’s highly anticipated multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit the screens.

The third instalment in the Welcome film series, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

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CBFC clears Welcome to the Jungle with 18 cuts, UA 16+ certificate

As the movie gears up for worldwide release on Friday, June 26, a new report has emerged revealing that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has demanded a total of 18 cuts in the movie, including a reference to Kashmir and certain “sensual” frames featuring actors Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie was subsequently given a UA 16+ certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

According to Variety India, the CBFC has requested alterations or deletions of phrases or words it deemed potentially sensitive, political, or crude. While dialogues such as “paani of Kashmir” and “desh ki tatti” were deleted completely, the board also demanded that military terminologies such as “Gorkha Regiment” and “General” be replaced with “Tum army se ho?” and “Officer/Sir,” respectively, throughout the movie.

While the line “Kaala paida hua hai… koyla hai” was replaced with “saadah paida hua hai… namoona hua hai“, the dialogue “yaad karo kurbani muh me bhar lo paani” was modified to “suno sunata hoon kahani jo shaheed honey jaa raha tha, uske muh mein bharlo paan.” Additionally, the name “Azarudden” was changed to “Allaudin.” The word “screwed” was also removed from the subtitles in two instances.

CBFC clamps down on sensual frames of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez

Furthermore, the cuts specifically included sensual bikini visuals, close-up shots of women’s hips, and certain hip-movement visuals in a song, wherever they occurred. The CBFC has also demanded the removal of sensual visuals of Disha and Jacqueline. Furthermore, a shot featuring a vulgar hand gesture was replaced with a close-up shot of actor Vindu Dara Singh.

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Produced jointly by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome to the Jungle features cinematography by Kabir Lal, editing by Nitin FCP, and music by Vikram Montrose, Talwiinder, NDS, Anand Raaj Anand, and Sajid-Wajid.