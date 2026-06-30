Welcome to the Jungle director claims film’s budget was Rs 125 cr, shot in 75 shifts

Welcome to the Jungle, which stars over 30 mainstream actors from the Hindi film industry, was made for just Rs 115-125 crore, or so is the claim made by director Ahmed Khan. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, among many others released in theatres a few days ago and has already collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. In a new interview, Ahmed claimed that the film collected Rs 120 crore from its OTT rights, music rights before the release, and is now collecting profit.

Welcome to the Jungle made under Rs 125 crore

Ahmed, in a chat with Times Now, claimed, “Welcome to the Jungle, with cast, action, songs, everything, I haven’t crossed more than Rs 115 crore to Rs 120 crore, or maybe Rs 125 crore. You count the interest money also. I haven’t crossed the budget. And that has been recovered from digital, satellite, music and overseas (rights). The film is even. Now, whatever the film is making, it’s the surplus. They’re completely benefiting from it.”