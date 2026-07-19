Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 23: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 190 crore mark

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a jump in collections on its 23rd day at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is maintaining a steady run at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The comedy entertainer registered a slight increase in collections on its fourth Saturday, indicating that it continues to attract audiences even in its fourth week.

According to estimates shared by trade site Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 0.40 crore net in India on Day 23, a healthy jump from its Day 22 earnings. The film was screened across 719 shows nationwide during the day.

With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 132.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 157.36 crore.