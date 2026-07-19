Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 23: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 190 crore mark
Despite facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continues to hold its ground at the Indian box office.
Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is maintaining a steady run at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The comedy entertainer registered a slight increase in collections on its fourth Saturday, indicating that it continues to attract audiences even in its fourth week.
According to estimates shared by trade site Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 0.40 crore net in India on Day 23, a healthy jump from its Day 22 earnings. The film was screened across 719 shows nationwide during the day.
With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 132.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 157.36 crore.
Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a significant boost at the box office on Day 23. The film’s earnings registered an impressive 100% growth compared to Day 22, when it had collected Rs 0.20 crore, indicating a strong weekend jump in footfalls.
Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 33.50 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 190.86 crore after 23 days in theatres.
Welcome To The Jungle recorded an overall 26.54% occupancy on Day 23 at the Indian box office. The film began the day with a modest 5.92% morning occupancy, which improved to 14% in the afternoon. Footfalls picked up significantly during the evening shows with 21.54% occupancy, before peaking at 27.08% during the night shows.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the multi-starrer comedy features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and several others.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05