Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 9: Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise led by Akshay Kumar, has been moving slowly in its second week at the box office. However, the film witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday after earning Rs 4.5 crore on Friday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 7.5 crore net across 5,792 shows on Saturday, taking the total India net collection to Rs 105.15 crore. Meanwhile, the overseas collections stood at Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 155.14 crore.

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