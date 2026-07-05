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Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film crosses Rs 100 cr mark
Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar's latest action-comedy has collected Rs 155.14 crore worldwide, and Rs 105.15 crore in India.
Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 9: Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise led by Akshay Kumar, has been moving slowly in its second week at the box office. However, the film witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday after earning Rs 4.5 crore on Friday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 7.5 crore net across 5,792 shows on Saturday, taking the total India net collection to Rs 105.15 crore. Meanwhile, the overseas collections stood at Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 155.14 crore.
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On Saturday, Welcome to the Jungle recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 29.12%, with morning shows at 8.08%, afternoon shows at 24.54%, evening shows at 33.46%, and night shows at 44.23%. According to Sacnilk, the Delhi-NCR region registered 26% occupancy across 577 shows, while Mumbai recorded 23.3% occupancy across 381 shows.
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on Welcome to the Jungle’s box office performance. He wrote on X, “#WelcomeToTheJungle is back in form, witnesses solid growth on its second Saturday [60%]… The film has found strong acceptance in the mass circuits, which explains the impressive jump in business. A similar performance is expected today [Sunday], which should further strengthen its weekend total. #WTTJ [Week 2] Fri 4.95 cr [revised], Sat 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 108.08 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”
The latest instalment of the Welcome franchise has recorded better numbers than its predecessors Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The franchise’s first film had a total lifetime collection of Rs 119 crore globally, while the second instalment managed to net around Rs 168 crore.
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Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle boasted an ensemble cast, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others.
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