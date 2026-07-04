Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s film earns Rs 144 crore

Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, has slowed down in its second week but continues to add steadily to its total, keeping the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within touching distance.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected around Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 8, its second Friday, across 7,557 shows. That marks a drop of roughly 18.2% from Thursday’s collection of Rs 5.50 crore. With this, Sacnilk estimates the film’s total India net at Rs 97.65 crore, with the India gross standing at Rs 116.27 crore.

The overseas business added another Rs 1 crore on Day 8, taking the international gross to Rs 27.45 crore, per the tracker. Combined, the film’s worldwide gross has now reached Rs 143.72 crore in eight days.