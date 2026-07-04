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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s film earns Rs 144 crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-starrer's worldwide gross stands at Rs 143 crore
Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, has slowed down in its second week but continues to add steadily to its total, keeping the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within touching distance.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected around Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 8, its second Friday, across 7,557 shows. That marks a drop of roughly 18.2% from Thursday’s collection of Rs 5.50 crore. With this, Sacnilk estimates the film’s total India net at Rs 97.65 crore, with the India gross standing at Rs 116.27 crore.
The overseas business added another Rs 1 crore on Day 8, taking the international gross to Rs 27.45 crore, per the tracker. Combined, the film’s worldwide gross has now reached Rs 143.72 crore in eight days.
Also Read: Alpha vs Welcome to the Jungle: YRF lists strict rules for screen sharing, ticket pricing
A dip on the second Friday was expected. The film ran into fresh competition this week with the release of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, which has pulled away a share of screens and audiences. Even so, the comedy is still drawing viewers, particularly families and fans of broad, light-hearted humour, which suggests it has some fuel left. The film had opened strong, collecting around Rs 63.75 crore over its first weekend before settling into a steady weekday run and closing its opening week above Rs 92 crore net.
The film needs less than Rs 2.5 crore more to enter the Rs 100 crore net club in India, a milestone it should cross over the weekend if Saturday and Sunday bring the usual jump in footfalls.
Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Akshay Kumar film groans and moans, is rarely madcap enough
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle arrives more than a decade after Welcome Back (2015) and carries one of the largest ensemble casts in recent Hindi cinema, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade among others. The story follows an eccentric billionaire who stages a fake film shoot deep inside a jungle as part of a larger conspiracy, with chaos taking over when the cast and crew are mistaken for a military unit during a real terrorist operation.
For context, the franchise’s first film, Welcome (2007), netted around Rs 119 crore worldwide, while Welcome Back managed about Rs 168 crore. The third installment has matched its predecessor’s lifetime India business inside eight days, though ticket price inflation over a decade makes direct comparison generous. The real test begins now: whether word of mouth carries it well past the milestone or the Alpha wave flattens its run.
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