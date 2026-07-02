Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 129 cr after Ahmed Khan claims budget of Rs 125 cr

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 6: The film earned Rs 3.2 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: It has been nearly a week since Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, hit theatres. The film has managed a decent run at the box office so far, although its performance has been relatively modest considering the strong franchise value it carries. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the film earned an estimated Rs 6.15 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s domestic net collection to Rs 87.65 crore, while its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 129.37 crore.

On Wednesday, Welcome to the Jungle was screened across 9,851 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 14.81%. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 9.69%, which rose to 14.54% in the afternoon before peaking at 16.23% during the evening shows, and 18.77% during night shows.

Story continues below this ad Ahmed Khan, in an earlier chat with Bollywood Hungama had claimed that the film was made in a budget of Rs 125 crore. He shared with Times Now, “Welcome to the Jungle, with cast, action, songs, everything, I haven’t crossed more than Rs 115 crore to Rs 120 crore, or maybe Rs 125 crore. You count the interest money also. I haven’t crossed the budget. And that has been recovered from digital, satellite, music and overseas (rights). The film is even. Now, whatever the film is making, it’s the surplus. They’re completely benefiting from it.” Also Read | Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga chronicles a country in danger of forgetting itself Alongside Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle features a large ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Live Updates Jul 2, 2026 08:31 AM IST Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 100 crore India gross According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) collected an estimated Rs 6.15 crore net in India on Day 6 while running across 9,851 shows nationwide. With this, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy entertainer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 87.65 crore, while its India gross has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, reaching Rs 104.42 crore so far.

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