Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Akshay Kumar film earns over Rs 120 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's film Welcome 3 has slipped into single-digit daily collections.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Despite crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally, Akshay Kumar’s latest comedy film Welcome to the Jungle has now slowed down at the box office. After earning over Rs 63.75 crore over the opening weekend domestically, the film has dropped down to single digits. On its first Tuesday, Welcome 3 collected only Rs 9.25 crore, taking the total India net collection to Rs 81.50 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 120.12 crore.

On Day 5, Welcome to the Jungle saw an overall occupancy of 29.06% across 10,258 shows – with morning shows at 13.15%, afternoon shows at 27%, evening shows at 31.54%, and night shows at 44.54%.

Story continues below this ad It is noteworthy that Welcome to the Jungle has been performing better than its predecessora Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). However, the film will soon face competition from upcoming big releases, including Alpha, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. ALSO READ | Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Akshay Kumar film groans and moans, is rarely madcap enough Meanwhile, during an interview with NDTV, Raveena Tandon, who played the role of Zoya in the film, addressed criticism directed at the third instalment of Welcome and urged audiences not to look for logic or realism in such comedies. “If they’re looking for realism, justifications and logic in a comedy film, then they haven’t seen many Hollywood comedies either. If you look at the greats – Jim Carrey’s films, Adam Sandler’s films – unless they have an emotional track, it’s different. Look at Leslie Nielsen’s films, Steve Martin’s films, or Dumb and Dumber, which was a super hit – do you expect logic from it? It’s like expecting logic from a Mr. Bean episode. So I don’t know what people are talking about, but yes, I’m very happy that it’s doing well,” she said. Welcome 3 also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 08:26 AM IST Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 120 Crore worldwide Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) continued its solid performance overseas as well, collecting Rs 3 crore gross on Day 5. According to trade figures shared by Sacnilk, the film's total overseas gross has now reached Rs 22.95 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 120.12 crore after five days in theatres. Jul 1, 2026 08:18 AM IST Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Akshay Kumar-starrer nears Rs 100 cr India gross According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) continued its impressive run at the box office on Day 5, collecting an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net across 10,616 shows in India. With this, the Akshay Kumar-led entertainer's total India net collection has reached Rs 81.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 97.17 crore.

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