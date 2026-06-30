Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Akshay Kumar film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film drops to single digits on first Monday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar starrer action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle opened to great numbers at the box office. After collecting Rs 63.75 crore net over the opening weekend in India, the film witnessed a sharp decline on Monday. On Day 4, Welcome 3 dropped to single digits domestically. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 8.50 crore on day 4, taking its net India collection to Rs 72.25 crore and worldwide total to Rs 106.48 crore.

On Monday, Welcome to the Jungle saw a theatre occupancy of 20.90% across 10,922 shows – with morning shows at 11.85%, afternoon shows at 20.46%, evening shows at 22.69%, and night shows at 28.62%. The film recorded a 24.5% occupancy across 985 shows in the Delhi-NCR region, while the Mumbai region registered a 21.8% occupancy across 775 shows.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Akshay Kumar film groans and moans, is rarely madcap enough The Ahmed Khan directorial is facing competition from other theatrical releases like Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. Many other movies are lined up to hit the big screens in the coming days, including Alpha, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared what sets Welcome 3 apart from previous Welcome films. In an interview with HT, the actor said, “The earlier Welcome films were madness in a living room. This one is madness in a jungle! We’ve taken the chaos, multiplied it by ten and dropped everyone into the middle of nowhere. There are helicopters, action sequences, mistaken identities and so many characters that even we sometimes needed a headcount on set. What makes it fresh is that it’s not just a comedy of dialogues anymore. It’s comedy on a much bigger canvas — an adventure-comedy where something goes wrong every five minutes.” Besides Akshay, Welcome To The Jungle also features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Live Updates Jun 30, 2026 08:23 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Akshay Kumar's film records 65.7% drop in earnings Amid mixed reviews from all quarters, director Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer film Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a 65.7 per cent drop in daily collections on Monday, June 29. Although the action-adventure comedy passed the crucial first Monday test, even if only in a satisfactory manner, the movie minted only less than Rs 10 crore during the day. On Monday, Welcome to the Jungle recorded an India nett collection of Rs 8.50 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 72.25 crore. The movie's global gross now stands at Rs 106.48 crore. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

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