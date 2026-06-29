Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Akshay’s film earns over Rs 93 cr worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film is set to cross Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle opened to a positive response on Friday and maintained its momentum over the opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome 3 collected Rs 24.75 crore across 10,867 shows on Sunday. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 76.50 crore. Globally, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise has grossed Rs 93.20 crore.

On Sunday, Welcome to the Jungle recorded an overall occupancy of 45.71%, with 18.23% in the morning, 52.69% in the afternoon, 65.15% in the evening and 46.77% during the night shows.

Story continues below this ad Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on Welcome 3’s box office trajectory. He wrote on X, “And the word of mouth has come into play… #WelcomeToTheJungle registers substantial growth [37.12℅] on Saturday, coming immediately after the holiday on Friday – a rarity, considering most films witness a decline after a holiday. That clearly indicates the entertainer has found strong appreciation among the janta janardhan. #WTTJ opened better on Saturday than it did on Friday, with collections gathering momentum as the day progressed… In fact, not just the mass circuits/heartland, even urban centres recorded much better occupancy than Friday. All eyes are on Sunday now… One thing is certain: #WTTJ is set to record one of the best opening weekends of 2026 – *without* any ticket offers or discounts.” Also Read: 900 people, 50 vanity vans, 250 cars: Inside the making of Welcome to the Jungle Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle stars 34 actors inlcuding Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Live Updates Jun 29, 2026 08:30 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 90 cr globally Trade site Sacnilk also shared that overseas, the comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle added Rs 6 crore on its third day, taking its international gross to Rs 16.70 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 93.20 crore, putting it on track to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone soon. Jun 29, 2026 08:21 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Akshay Kumar's film earns over Rs 60 cr in India Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) continued its impressive box office run on Day 3, collecting an estimated Rs 24.75 crore net across 10,867 shows in India. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 76.50 crore, as shared by trade site Sacnilk.

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