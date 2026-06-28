Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: The Akshay Kumar film earned Rs 20 crore on Saturday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: The much-anticipated Welcome To The Jungle, also referred to as Welcome 3, released in theatres this Friday. The film is led by Akshay Kumar and directed by Ahmed Khan, with a script by the late Neeraj Vohra. It had paid previews on Thursday evening, following which it opened its theatrical run on Friday. On day 1, the film’s India net collection stood at Rs 18.75 crore.

And, now, on its second day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome 3 earned Rs 20 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 39 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 57.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad On day 2, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 33%. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of shows at 860, with an occupancy of 39.8%. Mumbai followed with 692 shows, reporting a slightly better occupancy of 41%. Also Read | Why Agent Vinod remains Sriram Raghavan’s most fascinating failure Alongside Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle features a large ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Live Updates Jun 28, 2026 08:31 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Akshay Kumar-starrer's worldwide collection Trade tracker Sacnilk posted that overseas, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 6 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.70 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 57.50 crore. Jun 28, 2026 08:20 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 20 cr on Saturday Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that on Day 2, Welcome To The Jungle collected a net of Rs 20 crore across 10,396 shows. This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 46.80 crore and total India net collection to Rs 39 crore.

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