Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Akshay Kumar’s film fails to match Housefull 5, earns Rs 29 cr worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 15 crore on Friday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-led action comedy Welcome to the Jungle opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences on Friday. On its opening day, the film earned a net collection of Rs 15 crore in India, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 29 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Including Thursday’s paid previews, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 18.75 crore.

On Friday, the third installment of the Welcome franchise saw a theatre occupancy of 26.46% across 10,892 shows – with morning shows registered at 11%, afternoon shows at 26.85%, evening shows at 28.85%, and night shows at 39.15%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Akshay Kumar film groans and moans, is rarely madcap enough The Ahmed Khan directorial has registered a stronger opening than Akshay Kumar’s previous hit, Bhooth Bangla, which released three months ago and earned Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day. The movie is currently facing stiff competition from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. It will be interesting to see how it performs over the opening weekend and following weekdays, when there will be other fresh theatrical releases like Alpha, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While the first part, Welcome, was a superhit back in 2007, it minted less than Welcome To The Jungle on its opening day. It earned Rs 3.35 crore on day 1, and a lifetime worldwide box office collection of Rs 119.5 crore. On the other hand, the 2015 second instalment, Welcome Back, started its box office journey with Rs 14.4 crore, and went on to collect Rs 168.7 crore globally. Raveena Tandon recently reflected on the audience response to Welcome to the Jungle. In an interview with ANI, Raveena said, “Everybody has been calling me (after watching the film). Also, today is my son’s graduation, that’s why I took a day off. I think 26th is a lucky number for me. I’m 26th October born. So, 26th is lucky. Also, we’re getting great reviews of Welcome to the Jungle. I think it’s superb that in such a comedy where everybody is working hard, people are acknowledging the performance, which I think is terrific. What a great day.” Apart from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Live Updates Jun 27, 2026 08:20 AM IST Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Strong start for Akshay Kumar-starrer The massive ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle has managed to get a strong start to the film as it has earned Rs 29 crore worldwide on opening day. But, the film has not managed to get past the benchmark set by Akshay's 2025 release, Housefull 5. On opening day, Housefull 5 earned Rs 39.80 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd